Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association holds Team Trials for 2025 Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) held the Team Trials for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup (BJK) and Davis Cup (DC) at its National Tennis Centre.

The BJKC and DC Trials produced two more eligible players to join the finalists from the 2024 Giorgio Baldacci Open Nationals.

On the ladies’ side, Jalisa Clarke won over Saphirre Ferguson in the finals in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 and Donte Armbrister won over Kofi Bowe in the men’s finals similarly in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

In the backdrop round, Aryuana Davis and Cailan Bowe won over Donesha Gibson and Spencer Taylor, respectively. The finalists are eligible to serve on the BJK and Davis Cup teams respectively.

Jalisa Clarke, the No.1 player in under-18s in The Bahamas, will represent on her first BJK Cup team and returning 2023 BJK Cup member Saphirre Ferguson will both join Sydney Clarke (national champion) and Simone Pratt.

2024 Davis Cup team member and tennis collegiate Donte Armbrister and Kofi Bowe, who graduated from college in 2024 and is serving for the first time, join national champion Denali Nottage and Michael Major Jr, who both ably served on the 2024 Davis Cup team.

All players expressed their excitement to book their ticket to represent the country on this global stage, serving at this high level of competitive tennis is truly an honour and a blessing.

Presenting the players with their medals were BLTA president Perry Newton and vice president Chilean Burrows. The BJK and Davis Cup teams are expected to take place this summer, the exact place and time to be determined.

The BLTA is thankful to God for another wonderful tennis event. We also extend thanks to the officiating team of Esther Newton, Philan Bowe, Paul Whitfield and Steve Taylor for ensuring a smooth and well-organised tournament.

2025 Davis Cup - Denali Nottage, Michael Major Jr., Donte Armbrister and Kofi Bowe.

The team consists of four very talented players - two are from Grand Bahama - Denali and Kofi and three tennis collegiates Donte, Michael and Kofi.

2025 Billie Jean King Cup - Sydney Clarke, Simone Pratt, Jalisa Clarke and Saphirre Ferguson.

The team consists of four very talented players, two players Simone and Jalisa are from Grand Bahama and we have former collegiate players Sydney Clarke and Simone Pratt. The BLTA and the entire country wish the teams well.