Brigette Dupuch-Knudsen receives Doctor of Nursing Practice degree

On May 6 at Georgia State University, Brigette Dupuch-Knudsen, the daughter of Susan and Pierre Dupuch, received her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

As a graduate of St Augustine’s College in Nassau she went on to the College of St Benedict/St John’s University in Minnesota where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She has worked as a Registered Nurse covering multiple nursing specialties throughout The Bahamas, Minnesota, and Georgia. While practising in The Bahamas, she practised nursing at various institutions, including Doctor’s Hospital, Harbour Bay Medical Centre, and as a Private Home Health Nurse.

Over the years, Brigette has received several honours including Award of Top Honour North Georgia 19th Annual Research Conference, Nursing Student Leadership Award, Georgia State University, and Sigma Theta International, Creating Healthy Work Environment’s Conference Rising Star.

She is a member of the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses, Georgia Association for Nursing Education, American Association of Colleges of Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau International.

Brigette has also published in Nursing, a Concept-Based Approach to Learning, a peer-reviewed textbook for nursing students.

Brigette settled in Georgia with her husband and two children. She emphasised that her success can be credited to her husband, John, of 20 years and her two children, Alexandria and Trenton, all of whom encouraged and supported her.