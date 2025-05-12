Ex-chairman returns as Gaming Board secretary

A former Gaming Board chairman has returned to the casino and web shop regulator as its secretary with effect from May 1, 2025.

The Board, in a statement, said Terah Rahming, who served as its chairman under the last Christie administration from 2014 to 2017, will take control of its management and day-to-day operations. A certified public accountant and anti-money laundering specialist, she is also an ex-chief operating officer for Jarol Investments, which trades as the Chances web shop chain.

“It is a privilege to return to the Gaming Board in this capacity,” Ms Rahming said. “I remain committed to strengthening our regulatory systems and industry partnerships as we work to position The Bahamas as a global leader in transparent and sustainable gaming.”

She replaces Ian Tynes, who leaves the Gaming Board after 40 years’ service. He started with the regulator as a trainee inspector in 1985, and held posts in technical compliance, operations and information technology (IT) before becoming secretary in 2019.

“Mr Tynes’ legacy is one of dedication, technical excellence and lasting impact on the Gaming Board and the nation,” said Dr Daniel Johnson, the Gaming Board’s executive chairman.