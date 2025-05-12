Fallen Marines of HMBS FLAMINGO Honoured at 45th Anniversary Memorial Service

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force held a memorial service today at Coral Harbour Base to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the HMBS Flamingo tragedy.
The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, honouring the four marines who lost their lives on May 10, 1980, when their vessel was attacked and sunk in Bahamian waters.
The Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe paid tribute to the servicemen who “exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.” He emphasised that “their courage continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Bahamians in the face of adversity.”
Commodore Floyd Moxey, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, joined Munroe and other distinguished guests in laying wreaths at the HMBS Flamingo Memorial Park monument. Family members of the four fallen marines - Fenrick Sturrup, Austin Smith, David Tucker, and Edward Williams - were present, alongside survivors of the incident, serving as a poignant reminder of both loss and resilience.
The service concluded with a traditional wreath-laying at sea in Coral Harbour, symbolising eternal remembrance for those lost at sea.
The HMBS Flamingo incident remains one of the most significant events in the history of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, representing both tragedy and the enduring commitment to safeguarding Bahamian sovereignty.
Comments
bogart 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
This monumental and heroic bravery of our fellow Bahamians who were patrolling our sovereign waters and did their duties of apprehending the evil communists government boats with 3,000 thousands of pounds of fish, raping our Bahamian sea resources .
Despite our OFFICIAL patrol vessel flying the international recognized nation's Bahamian flag, the heinous evil communist Cuba war jet fighter planes fired and sunk our Bahamas nation's official vessel in our Bahamian nation's sovereign territory.
While the HMBS 103 ft Flamingo vessel was sinking, the wicked evil heinous communists then fired their big warplane guns into the backs of our brothers swimming to be clear of the sinking HMBS Flamingo.
Further to murdering our defend less brothers swimming in our Bahamian waters the evil wicked communists then sent their warplanes into our Bahamian territory to terrorize our Bahamian Ragged island residents who were bravely and great courage, hiding our Bahamian brothers.
Thanks to our God and saviour Jesus Christ, Bahamians were able to stand up against the communists who do not believe in religion. Thanks also to Uncle Sam who came to the assistance of our beloved Bahamaland.
A significant monument and museum exhibit house recognizing this event should be erected right by The Milo Butler statue for all the people of the free world to see of the heroic and courageous duties of our fellow Bahamians who gave their lives in service of our Bahamaland an upholding our beliefs in democracy against nations who attack our democracy and love of God. It is about time Bahamians have their own exhibits next to foreign statues downtown.
