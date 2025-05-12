Fallen Marines of HMBS FLAMINGO Honoured at 45th Anniversary Memorial Service

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force held a memorial service today at Coral Harbour Base to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the HMBS Flamingo tragedy.

The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance, honouring the four marines who lost their lives on May 10, 1980, when their vessel was attacked and sunk in Bahamian waters.

The Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe paid tribute to the servicemen who “exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.” He emphasised that “their courage continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Bahamians in the face of adversity.”

Commodore Floyd Moxey, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, joined Munroe and other distinguished guests in laying wreaths at the HMBS Flamingo Memorial Park monument. Family members of the four fallen marines - Fenrick Sturrup, Austin Smith, David Tucker, and Edward Williams - were present, alongside survivors of the incident, serving as a poignant reminder of both loss and resilience.

The service concluded with a traditional wreath-laying at sea in Coral Harbour, symbolising eternal remembrance for those lost at sea.

The HMBS Flamingo incident remains one of the most significant events in the history of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, representing both tragedy and the enduring commitment to safeguarding Bahamian sovereignty.