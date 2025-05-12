FNM: We will invest $10m in firefighting aircraft and trucks

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
THE Free National Movement (FNM) says it will invest at least $10m in new fire trucks and a firefighting aircraft — and fund it, in part, by eliminating the Prime Minister’s private plane and cutting luxury government travel.
The proposal, outlined by Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, follows party leader Michael Pintard’s announcement of a stand-alone National Fire Department under a future FNM administration.
Mr Cartwright, who also serves as shadow Minister of National Security, criticised the current administration’s handling of emergency services.
“Unfortunately, we have a government accustomed to living large on the people’s dime. Meanwhile, Bahamians can’t be sure they’ll get an ambulance, a fire truck, or a police officer when they need one most. We can do better than this,” Mr Cartwright said.
The plan includes establishing an autonomous fire department whose leadership would report directly to either the Prime Minister or the Minister responsible.
Mr Cartwright said: “As our leader stated, the next FNM government will establish a stand-alone fire department, and its head will report to the Prime Minister or the Minister responsible. Led by a senior official, it will be structured similarly to the Police, Defence Force, and Corrections leadership. This approach will bring new focus to firefighting; it will also involve an increase in the number of full-time firefighters based on the major islands.”
Mr Cartwright said the department would include a structured, national volunteer fire brigade trained to respond rapidly to emergencies. “Additionally, we will develop a fully trained and supported national volunteer fire brigade,” he said. “This will build on current volunteer efforts with structured training and compensation. This will look to use the ‘5-minute response time’ model, commonly used worldwide. An on-call fire engine will be crewed by on-call firefighters who respond from home or work to the station within five minutes after a message is passed to them via a modern alert system. Volunteers will be fully trained to core standards, earn an annual retainer fee, and receive payment for incident response.”
Noting the country’s geographic challenges, Mr Cartwright said that international best practices would inform future procurement.
“Our geography poses unique challenges. The new service will therefore need to undertake a review of capacity and procure the latest firefighting appliances, including ‘off-the-shelf’ models with proven ability, learning from international best practices,” he said.
He also promised the investment would be funded through spending cuts. “We will guarantee at least $10m of new capital investment into the fire service over the life of the next Parliament (both in terms of fire trucks and a firefighting plane), paid for by scrapping the PM’s dedicated private plane and cutting back on luxury government travel. This would be capital spend, focused on new appliances and upgrading fire stations.”
The FNM has previously criticised the Davis administration’s procurement of ambulances, citing safety concerns raised by emergency medical technicians. The party claims only two ambulances are working in New Providence.
“The PLP cannot be trusted to do the right thing to keep us safe,” the FNM said. “Philip Davis is not a proactive Prime Minister. The FNM is the only serious alternative to this government, and we will get the job done without excuses.”
Observer 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
How many burgers can $10M buy today?
TalRussell 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Shanendon Cartwright's RedMovement, was in government 2017 - throughout most of 2021 and never was bothered about funding firefighting aircraft and trucks. -- Yes?
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Yea the mace man
bahamianson 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Stunning, just stunning!
bahamianson 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Ok , we need more ambulances, traffic lights fixed, potholes repaired with real Tar, ticket all truck and jitney drivers whom travel the streets while polluting the air with cancer causing smoke, freedom of information act, campaign finance laws for political rally’s and contributions, stringent laws to govern inside trading for politicians whom get rich off being “In The Know”. , and much more. Oh , do something with the jitney drivers that take the short cut through the fish fry to avoid traffic and much more. All of these are felt by the population.
bogart 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
In a sovereign nation made up of many populated islands and in a large area of ocean it should have been as a necessary prerequired of governing the nation to have a plane for whomsoever is the national leader to access the people .
Part of it is a lot of national pride as is wearing national flags on lapels to know the leader does not nave to be under obligation to have to be lent jet, helicopter of small plane. A leader needs to be able to go to any of the many small airports all across the nation as the situations arise.
TalRussell 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
Truth is questions had hung-over 2017 - throughout most of 2021 regarding whether there were sufficient fire trucks available. -- To only now be pledging a shortsighted $10 million that won't fund even the required number of must-purchase fire trucks -- much less for purposes of acquiring a water bomber aircraft...in hopes regaining power. -- Yes?
CaptainCoon 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
They always say this! Anytime those big negro lips move lies are told!
We need to end Woke DEI governance and drain the swamp!
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
The captain is a Trumpie guy but he has big negro lips. His master does not like his kind . Just a slave mentality guy
rodentos 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Trucks???
better buy some firefighting planes. These can fly to any location :/ is everyone got damn stupid or what?
bogart 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
"Unfortunately, we have a government accustomed to living large on the people’s dime. Meanwhile, Bahamians can’t be sure they’ll get an ambulance, a fire truck, or a police officer when they need one most. We can do better than this,” Mr Cartwright said.
The situation is quite apparent and much ----- much ----- much ----- much ----- much -----much worse if there is an Opposition Party sitting in the peoples house to ensure that basic necessities are there for the people. What is the Opposition doing to earn the peoples taxpayers salaries as the Opposition?
If the Opposition ------ any Opposition ----- no matter which party is the governing party or which Opposition party is in the peoples house to represent the people AND cannot get the job done ----- then the Opposition should do the honourable thing and resign. People are simply tired and pushed into poverty levels when noticable things should have been done but over the years cannot be done. and people expected to be given glass beads and trinkets and sing Kumbaya.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
"This will look to use the ‘5-minute response time’ model, commonly used worldwide. An on-call fire engine will be crewed by on-call firefighters who respond from home or work to the station within five minutes after a message is passed to them via a modern alert system"
Sometimes I scratch my head. I posted this last week after listening to comments about fire response for a number of days.
"I waited to hear the response across multiple concerns, but have not heard anyone speak to this issue using a scientific approach, because this is science. Wayne Munroe confirmed it, he said "they havent asked for anything". So I looked it up. I found a comment referencing a 2003 ISO standard, that's 2003, ISO is a body whose work is documenting best practice standards, typically across the sciences. According to the comment, response time to a fire should be under 5mins. There should be one fire truck for every 5-10sq miles, i.e., Nassau alone needs 14 fire trucks. There should be one fire station for every 10,000 people, i.e., Nassau alone needs 14 fire stations. There should be 2.5 firefighters for every 10,000 people, i.e., Nassau alone needs 250 firefighters....
Other comments referenced the complement of vehicles at each station... I'm not under the illusion that 10million will do it, has to include sustained maintenance and upgrades
TalRussell 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Water 'in an emergency' vs watching it burn to the ground. -- Yes, the urgent need is for a fresh fleet of 'smart fire trucks and apparatus technology' which in the case of 'a lack of water emergency;' --- provides a simple solution for pumping from accessible Atlantic Ocean sea waters, that's in no short supply to any of the Bahamas 1200 out islands, cays, towns and settlements. **including sea water that was accessible when a shortage of water allowed the Town of Nassau's Victoria Court to burn and burn -- displacing some 120+ residents. -- Yes?
rodentos 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
buy airplanes not trucks
TalRussell 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
@ComradeRodentos, would you like to learn if the Fire Department had regularly inspected the fire fighting apparatus, exits, stairways, elevators, etc, etc at the Victoria Court apartments? -- Let this be a 'lives at stake' wakeup warning for all apartment and hotel complexes operators and residents. -- Hopefully, their fire prevention apparatus are at minimum a few grades above those of our many Shanty Towns. -- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
It wasnt a shortage of water though. It was response time. The resident said she called at 7:45 to report a "small" fire. There's no way a "small" fire turned into a raging inferno in "7mins" Wayne Munroe says it took a fire truck to begin response. Theres no argument in the world that would support allowing a fire to burn free reign to the south and deem it an "adequate and excellent" response. That situation showed the decades of underfunding of the fire service. We are really lucky no fire has broken out during a hurricane. Not so sure what will happen now with LNG being pumped from Clifton to Blue Hills(? still not clear on endpoint). I hope for our sake that Anthony Ferguson and FOCOL have been made to foot the bill for full explosion response equipment pre-placement in their "plan".
