FNM: We will invest $10m in firefighting aircraft and trucks

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement (FNM) says it will invest at least $10m in new fire trucks and a firefighting aircraft — and fund it, in part, by eliminating the Prime Minister’s private plane and cutting luxury government travel.

The proposal, outlined by Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, follows party leader Michael Pintard’s announcement of a stand-alone National Fire Department under a future FNM administration.

Mr Cartwright, who also serves as shadow Minister of National Security, criticised the current administration’s handling of emergency services.

“Unfortunately, we have a government accustomed to living large on the people’s dime. Meanwhile, Bahamians can’t be sure they’ll get an ambulance, a fire truck, or a police officer when they need one most. We can do better than this,” Mr Cartwright said.

The plan includes establishing an autonomous fire department whose leadership would report directly to either the Prime Minister or the Minister responsible.

Mr Cartwright said: “As our leader stated, the next FNM government will establish a stand-alone fire department, and its head will report to the Prime Minister or the Minister responsible. Led by a senior official, it will be structured similarly to the Police, Defence Force, and Corrections leadership. This approach will bring new focus to firefighting; it will also involve an increase in the number of full-time firefighters based on the major islands.”

Mr Cartwright said the department would include a structured, national volunteer fire brigade trained to respond rapidly to emergencies. “Additionally, we will develop a fully trained and supported national volunteer fire brigade,” he said. “This will build on current volunteer efforts with structured training and compensation. This will look to use the ‘5-minute response time’ model, commonly used worldwide. An on-call fire engine will be crewed by on-call firefighters who respond from home or work to the station within five minutes after a message is passed to them via a modern alert system. Volunteers will be fully trained to core standards, earn an annual retainer fee, and receive payment for incident response.”

Noting the country’s geographic challenges, Mr Cartwright said that international best practices would inform future procurement.

“Our geography poses unique challenges. The new service will therefore need to undertake a review of capacity and procure the latest firefighting appliances, including ‘off-the-shelf’ models with proven ability, learning from international best practices,” he said.

He also promised the investment would be funded through spending cuts. “We will guarantee at least $10m of new capital investment into the fire service over the life of the next Parliament (both in terms of fire trucks and a firefighting plane), paid for by scrapping the PM’s dedicated private plane and cutting back on luxury government travel. This would be capital spend, focused on new appliances and upgrading fire stations.”

The FNM has previously criticised the Davis administration’s procurement of ambulances, citing safety concerns raised by emergency medical technicians. The party claims only two ambulances are working in New Providence.

“The PLP cannot be trusted to do the right thing to keep us safe,” the FNM said. “Philip Davis is not a proactive Prime Minister. The FNM is the only serious alternative to this government, and we will get the job done without excuses.”