Murder victims’ moms face holiday with heavy hearts

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AS families across the country honoured motherhood with hugs, flowers and celebration yesterday, some Bahamian mothers were facing the day with heavy hearts, haunted by the absence of sons lost to violence.

For Demonia Butler, this Mother’s Day is her second without her only child, Jaiden “Pepper” Butler, who was shot and killed in April 2023. Though not the intended target, the 20-year-old’s life was cut short in a moment of senseless violence.

“It’s been rough, but you know God is faithful,” Ms Butler said. “He has kept me and continues to sustain me and that’s my source.”

Surrounded by a network of family, friends, and her son’s peers, she is drawing strength from the love they continue to show.

“I have a good tribe of people behind me praying. I’m grateful for them and his friends have always shown love — they have never left my side from day one,” she said.

Jaiden left behind a daughter, whom Ms Butler now sees as a gift and living reminder of her son.

This year, Ms Butler planned a quiet Mother’s Day, gathering with family to reflect on Jaiden’s life.

Kizzy Brown-Pratt, who lost her 13-year-old son, Clinton Danny McKenzie, in 2022, described the day as “bittersweet”.

Clinton was shot and killed on Labour Day while heading to a park to play ball. Though she has five sons still alive, Ms Brown-Pratt says she will always count all six.

“I do have other kids… but I don’t never say I have five, I always is count him in because he live in my heart and I could never forget him,” she said.

This Mother’s Day, her thoughts were with the last one she shared with Clinton, when he surprised her with a simple but meaningful gift from money he earned working.

“He was a packing boy at Super Value Wulff Road, and he made $50 that day, and he said, ‘Mommy, $30 for you and $20 for me, Happy Mother’s Day, I love you,’ and that was the last thing I ever got from him before he passed.”

As she lay in bed looking at a large photo of her son, she reflected on the void left behind.

“It’s a little sad, it’s a little bittersweet because it’s like a missing piece, like when you filling out the puzzle and it will never be the same,” she said. “Every Mother’s Day, I will remember because that was a special time for me.”

Kendera Lightbourne-Woodside, whose eight-year-old son Eugene Antonio Woodside was killed by a stray bullet in 2017 while doing his homework, called the holiday “a depressing day”.

“This isn’t my best day, but it isn’t the worst,” she said. “When one child is missing, things is change.”

The bullet that killed her son was fired during a chase between houses in Chippingham. It pierced a wooden wall and hit the boy as he studied inside.

Though painful, Ms Lightbourne-Woodside takes comfort in the love she expressed to Eugene in his final moments.

“My last words to him was that I love him. Before he actually died he was alert and I was able to tell him me, his sisters and daddy, that we loved him,” she said.

She doesn’t begrudge other families who can celebrate today. Instead, she offers them a gentle reminder.

“I don’t feel a way seeing other mothers celebrate because it’s a good thing that they could celebrate it,” she said. “You have mothers out here who cannot celebrate with all their kids. I would tell them hold onto your kids for as long as they could.”

For Maeronie Black, Mother’s Day has grown more peaceful over the years — but the loss of her son, Defence Force marine Leonardo Black, still lingers.

He was killed in 2010 by his wife, Mikiko Black, who claimed self-defence. She was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

This year, Ms Black shared a message of faith and forgiveness.

“Mother’s Day has been great, nice and quiet. I was out to church and came from church, now I am resting,” she said. “But there are some mothers who cannot cope with the loss, but first of all you have to trust in God and allow God to heal you.”

Ms Black has chosen to forgive the woman who took her son’s life — a decision that brought her peace.

“Regardless of whatever circumstances, you have to learn how to forgive,” she said. “Because if you don’t learn how to forgive, that will eat you up.”

Though Leonardo had no children, Ms Black imagines the man he would have become.

“I know if he was living he would have been a great father,” she said.