Royal Caribbean names PI beach club’s finance chief

Royal Caribbean has named Nolan Knowles as director of finance and accounting for its Royal Beach Club project that is set to open on Paradise Island this December.

The cruise line, in a statement, said Mr Knowles is an experienced finance director who specialises in supply chain and production management.

“We are delighted to welcome Nolan to the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island team. His extensive experience in hospitality and finance will be invaluable as we shift from construction to operations in the coming months,” said Philip Simon, president of Royal Caribbean Bahamas.

“His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our first beach club experience.”

Mr Knowles most recently served as director of finance for Brookfield Hospitality at the Atlantis Resort and Casino.