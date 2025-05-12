Sustainable Studio teams up with University of The Bahamas for summer 2025 camp experience

THE youth-focused summer initiative Sustainable Studio is set to return this August with a revamped format, a new university partnership, and an emphasis on long-term impact in sustainability and social justice.

According to a joint press release from organisers Sustainable Me and Change the Tune, the two-week programme will run from August 4-15 at the GTR Campbell Small Island Sustainability Research Complex, located at the University of The Bahamas (UB) Oakes Field Campus. Now in its third year, the camp aims to engage students aged eight to 16 through hands-on, project-based learning that centres on innovation and global sustainability challenges.

“This new location is a perfect match for what we want to achieve,” said Ava Turnquest, president of Sustainable Me. “It allows us to expose students to higher education and career pathways in sustainability while raising awareness of the incredible research being done at the GTR Campbell Complex.”

The partnership with UB marks what organisers describe as a “major milestone” for the camp, enhancing the learning environment and setting the stage for new initiatives, including a year-long after-school club set to launch in the 2025/2026 academic year. The club is expected to provide students with extended mentorship, leadership training, and opportunities to undertake research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Welsh-Unwala, a UB representative, welcomed the collaboration, saying: “We are excited to host the Sustainable Studio summer camp at the GTR Campbell Research Complex. Sustainable Studio is doing important work to expose Bahamian youth to the concepts of sustainability and social justice. We hope this partnership inspires students to return to UB in the future to pursue degrees in science and sustainability.”

In addition to student participation, the programme is also encouraging involvement from UB lecturers as guest speakers and offering two internship placements for UB students to assist in camp operations and curriculum delivery.

The camp continues to focus on four core pillars — People, Planet, Peace, and Partnership — and has previously featured a range of guest experts, including marine scientists, tech innovators, and entrepreneurs. Past activities have included environmental workshops, mock startup pitches, and hands-on sustainability projects using recycled materials.

Kya Nguyen, vice president of Sustainable Me, said the revised format aims to deepen student engagement: “We’ve seen how transformative this experience can be. Our new format lets us dive deeper into what matters most, helping students connect with real-world sustainability challenges and design solutions that make a difference.”

The 2025 edition of Sustainable Studio will integrate themes such as climate justice, circular economies, digital activism, and sustainable entrepreneurship, with a continued emphasis on youth-led innovation and critical thinking.

UB students, faculty members, and local NGOs are invited to participate in various capacities, from internships and workshop facilitation to future collaboration on the planned after-school club.