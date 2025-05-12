Tennis phnom Khai Rees ‘dazzles’ at tourney in Greece

YOUNG Bahamian tennis sensation Khai Rees, playing in the ATP tour in Crete, Greece, just played the match of his career, but was beaten.

However, before a packed crowd, the only and youngest Bahamian on tour was overwhelmed from the start by the No. 3 seed Rafael Izquierdo Luque of Spain, who is 10 years older than Khai and ranked in the ATP tour rankings.

Khai is playing his second tournament in two weeks in the M15 Heraklion Series in Crete. He played the best match in his young career, but was outclassed by a much better and more seasoned player. However the 6-0, 6-0 score definitely did not show the outstanding match and the tremendous effort that Khai gave. Even the Director of the tournament was impressed with the young Bahamian’s effort against such a tough player.

“I had an amazing match today”, said Khai after. “I played the number 3 seed and he won, but honestly that was probably some of the best tennis in my life”.

Khai is the youngest Bahamian on tour and this was the third event that he had been invited to after his most impressive first ever pro tournament in Crete Greece. His style of playing is refreshing and his passion and attitude towards the sport of tennis has likened him to everyone around. As a result he has been invited to play and most likely will be invited back again, soon.

His last tournament he had to withdraw because of an injury but he was worked on rehab and was able to play in this last match that showed his true grit and determination.

All is not lost however as the main draw starts May 12 and Khai May get to play in the Doubles match with the number 3 seed who just beat him as a doubles partner.

Khai is currently going to high school in his last year in Florida before going on to college. He has not decided on what University he will attend just yet but tennis is clearly his future goal.

He is the son of well known Bahamian Olympian swimmer Khai Rees and his wife Petra. He has two siblings, one is into tennis and the other like the father is a swimmer.

Khai is representing the Bahamas well and the future looks extremely bright for this talented young man. We wish him all the best.







