Aman to brand 500-job, $260m Exuma project

A boutique high-end resort label has agreed to brand and partner with a $260m Exuma cays development that was approved more than nine years ago under the last Christie administration.

Aman Group, in a statement, revealed that its first Bahamas property, Amancaya, will be developed across two Exuma cays. It will feature a 36-pavilion Aman hotel and limited collection of fully-serviced Aman Residences, plus a marina, beach club and spa.

While the two cays were not identified, they are almost certainly Children’s Bay Cay and Williams Cay, situated near Barraterre off north Great Exuma. This is because Aman named Dona Bertarelli, the Swiss investor and philanthropist, who signed a Heads of Agreement with the Government for a resort development in that same location in January 2016, as its partner in the project.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minster of tourism, investments and aviation, who is also Exuma’s MP, said in a statement that the Amancaya project will create 300 permanent, full-time jobs once operations begin plus 200 construction posts.

“This $260m project reflects strong investor confidence in The Bahamas as a jurisdiction for high-quality, strategically aligned development,” the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said.

“Spanning two private cays, Amancaya brings one of the world’s most respected luxury hospitality brands to The Bahamas. The project is expected to create over 500 jobs - 200 during construction and 300 permanent positions - while supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding training opportunities and driving long-term economic activity in Exuma.”

Mr Cooper added: “Aman’s entry into The Bahamas reflects the strength of our tourism sector as a premier luxury destination and the growing demand for eco-friendly sustainable development. Aman’s ultra-luxury lifestyle brand is a good fit for Exuma, and we look forward to the ground-breaking of this investment that will deliver meaningful, measurable long-term impact.”

Vlad Doronin, Aman Group’s chairman and chief executive, said: “The introduction of Aman into The Bahamas is a significant milestone for our brand, which has already achieved much success in the Caribbean. As one of the most coveted locations in the destination, Aman guests have long requested our presence there.

“Through our collaboration with Dona Bertarelli, we have found an unrivalled setting for exclusivity and natural beauty, and I’m delighted to introduce the Aman lifestyle - from unparalleled service, privacy and transformative experiences - to The Bahamas.”

Ms Bertarelli added: “Aman is a purpose-driven company globally renowned for its timeless elegance and bespoke experiences. I’m delighted to have found a partner to thoughtfully bring this vision to life in an exceptional location.

“Guests of Amancaya will be able to enjoy the same sense of discovery and personal connection with the local community and culture that I have been able to experience in Exuma, all while immersed in its unmatched natural beauty. I made a long-term commitment to bring this project to life, creating a sanctuary that will seamlessly become part of the fabric of life in Exuma, offering an experience unlike any other.”

Aman said its Exuma cays resort is currently under construction with the involvement of Squircle Capital, and will be its third property in the Caribbean. Aman currently owns, brands and operates 35 hotels, resorts, branded residences and private clubs in more than 20 destinations, 15 of which are within or close to UNESCO Heritage Sites.

The Amancaya’s full-time and construction job numbers match those detailed in an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the project that emerged in 2023 for “a luxury hotel and residential community located” on Children’s Bay Cay and Williams Cay.

The ENP said: “The project will be a low-rise, low-density luxury resort and residential community that will consist of 42 hotel keys and 55 private estate lots. Private estate lots will be at least two acres each across Children’s Bay Cay and Williams Cay.

“Amenities will include restaurants, a 55-slip marina, private docking facilities, a seaplane dock, a guest arrival pavilion, nature trails, spa and treatment facilities, sports recreation facilities, beach clubs, youth clubs, event areas and helipads for Medevac (medical evacuation).

“Each island will have back-of-house operations, including a reverse osmosis facility, power generation, a wastewater treatment facility and waste storage/ recycling. Back-of-house operations, such as a solar panel installation, an agricultural area for local food production and staff housing will be situated on Madam Daus Cay.” Madam Daus Cay is connected to Barraterre and Great Exuma by the Queen’s Highway.

“Children’s Bay Cay is approximately 161 acres, Williams Cay is approximately 189 acres and Madam Daus Cay is comprised of 435 acres with development to occur on 125 acres,” the EMP said. “Children’s Bay Cay and Williams Cay are located at the southern end of the Exuma island chain, east of the Great Bahama Bank and adjacent to the Exuma Sound. Madam Daus Cay is at the northern end of Great Exuma and is bound by Jones Creek to the north and Smiths Creek to the south.”

Children’s Bay Cay was to feature 30 guest villas, containing a total 42 room keys via having one or two bedrooms, plus 22 single family lots of two-plus acres each. A 55-slip marina able to accommodate boats ranging in size from 20 feet to 125 feet was to be developed, with amenities including a beach club, restaurants, spa, tennis/fitness centre and water sports/dive centre.

“The proposed marina at Children’s Bay Cay will entail a newly-dredged entrance channel to the south to better accommodate vessel approaches from the south and east. This marina entrance was captured in the 2017 Children’s Bay Cay EIA,” the EMP said.

“The marina has been designed to accommodate approximately 55 slips for vessels ranging from 125 feet to 30 feet in length. Additionally, an entrance jetty will be placed along the seabed for protection and coastal stability.... The marina entrance will require dredging nearshore to reach deep water suitable for anticipated vessels. Total estimated dredge volume over the seabed is 28,000 cubic yards.”

Providing further details on the marina, the EMP added: “The development is considering the placement of moorings to the south-west of the marina entrance to accommodate additional vessels..... All residential docks will be designed and built by the developer. It is anticipated that residential docks will be sited accordingly to avoid dredging with shallow draft vessels only. Typical residential docks will be 35 feet by 10 feet with a select few extending to 60 feet offshore.

“The Resident’s Club dock will rest parallel to the shoreline extending 455 feet to reach adequate water depth without dredging. There will be limited access to the Resident’s Club dock during low tide.” Williams Cay, meanwhile, is projected to feature 33 single family homes together with a 16-slip marina and 18 residential docks.

Planned amenities include a yoga pavilion, sports and recreational activities, gym and events lawn. “Williams Cay will have two external marinas: A guest arrival dock and service dock functioning as a back-of-house marina,” the EMP added. “Access to the service dock will require dredging...; dredge volume is estimated at 4,500 cubic yards. No dredging is required for the guest arrival dock which has sufficient existing depth.

“All residential docks will be designed and built by the developer. It is anticipated that residential docks will be sited accordingly to avoid dredging with shallow draft vessels only. Typical residential docks will be 35 feet by 10 feet with a select few extending to 60 feet offshore.”