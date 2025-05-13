Bodybuilders bring home gold, silver

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Alexander Kemp said he was extremely proud of his performance at the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation’s 2025 Roger Boyce Classic over the weekend in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kemp was one of two Bahamians who competed in the amateur segment of the show, the other being Grand Bahamian Denica Thompson, who was just thrilled to be back on stage after a hiatus.

Four other competitors carried the Bahamian flag in the pro segment.

While Kemp emerged as the champion in the men’s amateur fitness category, Thompson picked up the silver in the wellness fitness senior up to 163cm behind Jeridith Jhon-Jules of Antigua & Barbuda.

“It was pretty decent. We went in and executed very well,” said Kemp, who was also fifth in the physique class. “Our execution was pretty flawless. The crowd really enjoyed it. I was pleased with it.”

After competing at the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships last year in Georgetown, Guyana where he got a silver in the men’s fitness and the fit model, he’s looking forward to representing The Bahamas again this year in St Lucia in September.

“This was for me to compete on the international stage again and to see the competition before CAC,” said Kemp, who has been competing in the sport for the past three years. “I’m looking forward to competing again this year.”

Thompson, who made her return to the stage after taking a year off in 2023, said it was a good experience.

“The competition was what I expected. All of the ladies brought their best package,” she noted. “Everyone was determined and focused and gave it their best.”

Thompson, who is trained by professional fitness instructor Orick Nesbitt, said she wasn’t planning on coming back to compete, but once she made up her mind, she wanted to make sure she was better than when she left.

“I feel motivated. This was my first show for the year, so I can only get better,” she said. “I have three more shows to go this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do at the CAC in September.”

Wellington ‘Cat’ Sears, president of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (BBFF), said he was extremely pleased with the performances from the two amateur competitors.

“Alex needs to improve a little more, but he’s a work in progress,” Dears said. “So is Denica. We just need her to tighten up a little more and work on her stage presentation.”

After taking time off, Sears, however, said he was glad to see her make her comeback. He noted that both of them will now gear up for the Nationals in July, which will serve as a qualifier for the CAC in September in St Lucia.

In the pro segment on Sunday, Grand Bahamian Tammy Stubgbs competed in the female figure, while Kaif Young, Enderich Rahming and Terrion Kemp all participated in the male physique.

Their overall positions were not available.

Sears, the only Bahamian amateur and pro judge for the IFBB. He served as a judge for both segments and was also on stage as.a presenter during the medal presentations.

Although they took the team off, Sears said the trip was self-funded because they have yet to receive their grant from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.