Exuma brings ‘new level of excitement’ to cycling championships

FOR the first time in 20 years, the National Road Cycling Championships are coming to Exuma, where the sport’s popularity has exploded in recent years.

Being staged June 5-8, the championship will attract the best and brightest in Bahamian cycling, while creating a festival atmosphere for locals and tourists alike.

“This championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in our history,” says Barron Musgrove, general secretary of the Bahamas Cycling Federation. “With Exuma, the island really brings that tranquility, turquoise waters and unmatched beauty, serving as the perfect backdrop. After two years of hosting this event in Grand Bahama, Exuma brings a new level of excitement to this national event.”

Musgrove adds that up to 60 elite cyclists will be vying for a spot on the country’s national team across three categories – Elite Seniors, Elite Juniors and Elite Women.

In addition, hundreds more are expected to attend and enjoy the festivities from across The Bahamas and beyond, providing a considerable boost to all parts of the economy, including hotels and restaurants.

The event has also attracted interest from sponsors who see the value of the race supporting the local cycling community.

Scotia Wealth Management has stepped in as the event’s title sponsor.

“One of our core values is striving for better by unlocking the potential of our people in the countries where we work. We hope that this event will not only support the local market in Exuma, but also help drive the full potential of Bahamas top-tier cycling community,” said Neil Macdonald, regional head of Wealth Management.

Other supporters include Friends of Exuma, Dilly Crab Ranch, Turtlegrass Resort & Island Club, Exuma Foundation of Canada, Diane Phillips & Associates, and Grand Isle Resort & Residences.

Now entering its 52nd year, the first National Road Cycling Championships were first held in 1973 to celebrate the country’s independence, Musgrove explains. “Cycling in The Bahamas goes way back,” he says. “Further than most might think.”

While the competition has a long history, it has not been held in Exuma for two decades – and much has changed since that time.

The Tour de Turquoise, otherwise known as Ride for Exuma, is an annual charity event that has sparked a cycling culture on the island ever since the first was held in 2015.

Led by second homeowner Howard Chang, the fundraiser has raised more than $500,000 for causes across the island, from donations to the local hospital, to refurbishing the George Town basketball court, to a special bus for the high school for extracurricular activities.

Over the years, it has attracted hundreds of cyclists from abroad, while also exposing students and Exumians to the sport like never before.

The latest fundraising project? A bicycle library for the island, a project that will be fully unveiled at the competition in June.

“My wife and I love Exuma and its people,” explains Chang. “Cycling is a passion of mine. It is an amazing way to stay healthy, build community and connect with people. This library now includes dozens of bikes and plenty of equipment. We have already been leading regular rides with students, and come June, we look forward to exposing this resource to the wider community.”

Located in Mount Thompson, the library will be just one aspect of the festivities at the National Road Cycling Championships.

Chang adds that the library has been a true community effort, made possible by dedicated volunteers like Brian Strachan, who is also a vice president of the Bahamas Cycling Federation.

“This bicycle library is the spark the community needs to embrace cycling, especially among our young people,” Strachan adds. “No doubt it will play an important role in the national championships this June.”

In fact, the bicycle library will be just a stone’s throw from the starting line, he says. Mount Thompson will host to the entire weekend of events, offering food, drink, entertainment and workshops for students and anyone wishing to learn more about cycling.

The first set of races will take place on Friday, June 5.

Beginning at 8:45am, the Elite Seniors will take off on a 73-mile route. Meanwhile, at 9:30am, the Elite Juniors kick off on a 20-mile route. While competitors are on the course, a special “fun ride” will be organised for locals and tourists like, consisting of a leisurely 5-mile loop.

The trophy ceremony then takes place around 1pm.

On the Saturday morning, there will be individual time trials and a gravel road event, Musgrove adds, followed by another award ceremony.

“Our federation’s drive is to introduce the sport to more Bahamians and reconnect with people in the islands,” Musgrove adds. “We envision more competitions in Exuma and other islands in the future, as this sport continues to grow among the younger generations.”

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or general inquiries on the National Road Cycling Championships, contact Bahamascyclingfederation242@gmail.com







