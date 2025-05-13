Golden Eagles men’s basketball team in town

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AS a Bahamian now residing in Arkansas, Dr Simeon Hinsey said it’s important for him to expose The Bahamas to as many international sporting teams in the United States.

His latest venture through his International Youth Education & Sports Foundation (iYes Foundation), has brought the John Brown University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team to town for a series of clinics and a highly anticipated basketball game against the Royal Bahamas Police Enforcers.

The clinic got started yesterday at St Augustine’s College where the Golden Eagles met with the Big Red Machine’s junior and senior boys basketball teams as they shared their collegiate experiences.

Today, they will be in the CI Gibson Gymnasium where the Golden Eagles will impart their knowledge to a number of public high school teams.

Then on Wednesday, after a series of preliminary games are played, starting at 5pm, the Golden Eagles will take on the Crimestoppers in the feature matchup at the AF Adderley Gymnasium.

Hinsey, the founder/president of iYES Foundation, said it was 30 years ago that he left home to go to school and now he has the ability to bring his alma mater, John Brown University from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, as they partner with the RBPF to put on the events during what is being dubbed “Boys Week.”

“I just want to bring hope to the young men in the country,” said Hiney, a former volleyball standout. “I know how passionate our young boys are about basketball. But I just want them to know that if they continue to work hard and continue to just have faith and hope, good things could happen for them.

“Not everybody will get the chance to play at the collegiate level or professionally, but it’s the things you learn through sports that will help you in life including teamwork and punctuality. That is what we want to instill in them during this week.”

Hinsey said he clearly remembers in the 1990s when he was a member of the Crusaders teams when they played basketball and volleyball for Nassau Christian Academy against the Big Red Machine on the same courts at SAC.

As a former player who went through the system, Hinsey said he knows what it takes to develop the next Buddy Hield and Jonquel Jones, but the government and corporate sponsors like JS Johnson and Coca-Cola, must be willing to invest in their futures.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Jermaine Adderley, one of the members of the local organizing committee for JBU’s visit, said Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles and Deputy Commissioner Anthony ‘Cops’ Rolle have both stressed the importance of partnering with the community to foster a greater involvement with the young men through sports and recreation.

“This is a good opportunity to see our young men engage with the American team. We want to thank my good friend, Dr Simeon Hinsey, my schoolmate at Nassau Christian Academy,” Adderley said.

“We always talked about it and now it has come to fruition. So it’;s encouraging to see the interaction between the kids from SAC and the team from John Brown. I think they will help them to enhance their skill.”

Jason Beschta, head coach of the Golden Eagles, said it’s good for them to come out of their comfort zone at John Brown University and experience the island’s cultural life.

“This gives us a better appreciation for other cultures and just get us to stop thinking about ourselves,” he pointed out. “We’re so wrapped up in ourselves and don’t understand that there is a whole world out there.

“So we want to come and serve and not just think about ourselves. Tht is how we want to be in life as well. So with a few of these camps set up for us, it will give us an opportunity for our players to come alive, especially when we play the game on Wednesday.”

Maurice Fawkes, one of SAC’s coaches, said it’s amazing because their Big Red Machine players get to see what it takes to play at the collegiate level, if they choose to do so.

“They have been able to speak to some of the players and the coaches and Dr Simeon, a native living in the United States,” Fawkes said. “So they get to see some of the drills. That’s important for these young men.

“I like the fact that they are stressing shooting to the young men because a lot of our Bahamian high school players only like to drive and dunk. But they have some big guys here and they had to learn how to shoot.”

Dontae Culmer, a 13-year-old eighth grader, said they’re delighted to have the Golden Eagles go through some of their drills with their Big Red Machine teams.

“They can only help us get better and hopefully we can learn from this experience and go on to win the BAISS championship,” Culmer said. “”I know for me, I just want to get stronger as a player and just build on my game.”

LePra George, a 6-feet, 1-inch guard at JBU, said he’s enjoyed his experience here so far, including the clear blue ocean and learning about the culture through Dr Hinsey.

“It’s great. I like working with the young guys. In fact, I like coaching. I want to one day get into it, so I just want to be around basketball for as long as I can, serving and giving back to others as others have given to me,” he said.

George, however, warned the Police that they are not scared about getting handcuffed because there’s no way that they are going to lose the game on Wednesday.

“We will have some fun out there and try to beat up on the Police,” he stated. “We heard that they are coming ready, so we will see what it’s like. We will be ready to put on a show.”

Coach Beschta said they heard about the trash talking from the Police, but his Golden Eagles are just excited about the opportunity to play a pre-season game.

The Golden Eagles are coming off an 18 -11 win-loss season that ended with a 94-59 loss to No.4 seed Wayland Baptist in the Sooner Athletic Tournament.

As for the Police, Adderley said as the champions of the Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association,it’s only fitting that they represent the country against any foreign team that comes to town.

“Dr Hinsey said they have a powerful team and they will knock off the Police, but it;s hard to knock us off,” Adderley stated. “We are at home. We’re definitely going to put on a show.”

The world famous Royal Bahamas Police force band will be entertaining the crowd. He noted that they are encouraging the general public to come out, The event is free of charge, but refreshments will be on sale.

Adderley, however, said before they get to Wednesday, they are looking forward to the next clinic that will be held today at the CI Gibson Gym starting at 3:30 pm.















