Magic Johnson makes surprise visit to young men’s mentorship programme

A MENTORSHIP programme for young men had a surprise guest on Saturday - NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The NexGen Young Men Mentorship Programme welcomed the sports star and business mogul, Earvin Johnson, better known as Magic, to the workshop on Saturday.

Mentees at the workshop, founded by Senator Ronald Duncombe, gathered for what they thought would be an ordinary session. Organisers said: “But when Mr. Johnson stepped into the space, the atmosphere shifted—erupting into cheers, gasps, and standing ovations. His presence brought more than celebrity—it brought hope, purpose, and the reminder that greatness is within reach.”

Mr Johnson talked about overcoming adversity, building his business legacy, and embracing core values such as discipline, education and belief in oneself.

He said: “Your circumstances don’t define you—your choices do. Success starts with believing that you belong in the room—and I’m here to tell you, you do.”

Among those in attendance were Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin, FNM leader Michael Pintard, South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle and Senator Darren Henfield.

Senator Duncombe said: “This was more than inspiration — it was transformation. We created NexGen not just to mentor, but to awaken the potential inside each young man. Today, Mr. Johnson didn’t just speak to a room — he sparked a revolution in the hearts of future trailblazers. Our boys didn’t just meet a legend; they were reminded that they, too, are destined for greatness.”

All the mentees and government officials received a signed Lakers jersey as Mr Johnson posed for photos with those present. In his parting words, he said: “The world needs your greatness. Walk boldly in your purpose.”

For more information on NexGen, visit www.nexgenyoungmenprogram.com.