Mingoes settle for third

THE University of The Bahamas held a slim lead at the top of the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League (BMSL) Division I, but those hopes were dashed after a 7-1 loss to Dynamos FC Friday at the Roscow A.L Davies Soccer Fields.

The loss saw them settling for third place with 10 points with a 3-1-1 win/loss/draw record.

Philip Pilgrim was the lone goalscorer for UB on Friday night. Assistant head coach Adam Miller said that his squad was punished for making untimely mistakes.

“We were missing a few key players. We had to adjust our tactics, and the score does not properly reflect the opportunities that we had. We made some key mistakes at the worst times, and they were able to capitalise,” Miller said.

The first ten minutes of the game saw UB able to create space and opportunities but they did not find the back of the net.

Less than a minute later, Dynamos scored the first goal of the game. At the 25th minute, Dynamos took control of the game and went up 4-0.

UB did not waiver as they pulled one back in the 37th minute when Pilgrim beat a Dynamo defender and dribbled his way into the 18-yard box. He quickly got it past Dynamos’ charging goalkeeper.

Dynamos led 4-1 and UB looked to create more chances, but it was Dynamos who struck one more goal to go into the intermission up 5-1.

UB needed some goals in the second half, but they never came. Dynamos finished the match with two second half goals to get the 7-1 win.

UB’s attention will now be on playing for third place in the Knockout Cup. They will play the Insurance Management Bears Sunday, May 18, at 4:30pm.