No sign of investigation by govt agencies over foodborne illness

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two months after the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) publicly announced an investigation into a suspected foodborne illness — one linked to a viral video and an alleged death — no agency is taking responsibility, and it remains unclear whether any investigation ever actually occurred.

In a March press release, the MOHW appeared to assign the probe to the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS), citing their jurisdiction over environmental and sanitation matters. But when a Tribune reporter visited DEHS yesterday, a secretary there first said the director had no comment, and later redirected all inquiries to the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) — a body that had never been publicly named in connection to the case.

Contacted by The Tribune, a BAHFSA board member and its director both claimed to be unfamiliar with the investigation and did not respond to further questions before press time.

BAHFSA, which typically oversees agricultural imports and food safety standards,not clinical cases. The MOHW’s original March statement mentioned that clinical matters were under its remit, and sanitation under DEHS, but it has yet to clarify who — if anyone — is actively investigating.

Eric Gibson Jr, whose business was targeted in the viral video, said he was never contacted by any authority, nor were any samples collected from his establishment. He maintains the accusations are malicious and offered a $5,000 reward for information about the video’s origin. In April, he repeated his frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the supposed investigation.