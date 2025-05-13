Sports calendar May 13

TRIATHLON NATIONAL AQUATHLON/TRIATHLON

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced that its 6th Aquathlon/Triathlon National Championships is scheduled for from May 24-25 in Jaws Beach. The event is open to all athletic levels. For more information, interested persons can visit bahamastriathlon.org.

TRACK OPEN HOUSE

THE Blue Chip Athletics is slated to hold its Open House Invitation on Saturday, May 31 from 9-11:30am at the Queen’s College campus.

The competitors will get a chance to show off their skills in discus, shot put, javelin and the hammer throws. Interested persons are urged

to contact coach Corrington Maycock at 395-6381, coach Quell Harris at 818-2095 and or coach Acaci at 445-3915 for more information.

FAST TRACK SPRING FLING INVITATIONAL

THE Fast Track Athletics Club is scheduled to hold its 4th annual Spring Fling at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex May 16-17.

The event is open to competitors from throughout The Bahamas.

The action is slated to begin at 5pm on Friday, May 16 and at 10am on Saturday, May 16.

It promises to provide fast competition, perfect prep for championship season and an unmatched island atmosphere in Grand Bahama.

For more information on the meet, persons can email fasttrackmanagement00@gmail.com

BASKETBALL

DARRELL SEARS SHOWCASE

GRAND Bahamian basketball coach Darrell Sears is scheduled to host a basketball showcase May 16-18 at the St George’s Gymnasium.

The showcase will run from 6-10pm on day one, 8am to 5pm on day two and 10am to 1pm on the final day.

Registration is opened to players in grades 7-12 and unattached with college eligibility. A number of visiting coaches from high school and colleges will be in town from the United States and possibly Canada to conduct the showcase.

For more information, persons can call 242-646-9557 or 242-533-6374.

SOFTBALL

THOMPSON/WILLIAMS MEMORIAL

SLOW PITCH TOURNAMENT

THE Friends for Life Committee will host a joint Paul ‘Dingus’ Thompson and Cornelius ‘Money’ Williams Men and co-ed slow pitch invitational tournament over the Labour Day and Whit Monday holiday weekend, June 5-9.

The event will be staged at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex softball field in Freeport, Grand Bahama and is expected to feature teams from Eleuthera, New Providence, Grand Bahama and the United States of America. For more details, interested persons can email friendsforlife242@gmail.com

PEACE ON DA STREET FAMILY NIGHT

PLANS are underway for the staging of the Peace on Da Streets’ Basketball Classics’ Road to 30 years of existence. The event, being organised by the Hope Center under the theme “Shooting hoops instead of guns,” will be held from July 14-19 at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball Center.

The highlight of the event will be the Family Night, scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium when the finals in all of the divisions will take place, starting at 3pm.

There will also be the Mr Ship It Three-point shootout and the Joe’s Slam Dunk Contest. The night will conclude with the exciting Clergy versus Politicians match-up. Lots of prizes, including round trip tickets, will be up for grabs.

GSSSA SOCCER

THE Government Secondary Schools Sports Association is currently playing its soccer regular season action at the Roscoe Davies Developmental Center.

Junior girls and boys games are being played on Tuesday and Thursdays and the senior boys and girls are playing on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Games start at 4pm every day. The sudden death playoffs for the senior girls and boys are set for Wednesday, May 14, with the third place and championship game on Friday, May 16.

The sudden death playoffs for the junior girls and boys will be played on Thursday, May 15.

And the championship games played on Monday, May 19.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF DAY

THE Flamingo Women’s Golf Association is scheduled to hold its second annual Women’s Golf Invitational Tournament at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Nine-Hole Golf Range at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The event is scheduled for May 30-31. Interested golfers can call 422-3744 or email flamingowomensgolfclub@gmail.com

CYCLINGNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

THE Bahamas Cycling Federation has announced that its 51st national road championships is all set to take place from June 6-7 in Mount Thompson, Exuma.

The registration closes at 12am on June 2, 2025.