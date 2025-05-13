Tourist falls to death from balcony at PI hotel

POLICE have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an American man who reportedly fell from a hotel balcony on Paradise Island on Sunday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10pm on Sunday. The victim, who was staying at the hotel with roommates, is believed to have accidentally fallen from an upper-level balcony.

He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while en route.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.