Young athletes put on a show

IN the first track club meet since the CARIFTA Games over the Easter holiday weekend in Trinidad & Tobago, some of the members of the Bahamas team got to put on a show over the weekend.

They were among some of the highlights that took place at the Silver Lightning’s Road to Tokyo Track and Field Classic on Saturday at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The ninth edition of the meet also served as a qualifier for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September, but there were no athletes who attained the standards.

The CARIFTA athletes led the show with silver medallist Obediah Cherizar of T-Bird Flyers producing a lifetime best of 6-feet, 9-inches or 2.06m.

He won the under-17 boys’ high jump.