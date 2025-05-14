ALICIA WALLACE: Need for committed, responsible leadership

Less than two weeks ago, a small fire grew into a massive blaze that destroyed the homes of dozens of people along with other buildings. The response was not sufficient, whatever the cause. Now, political parties are going back and forth about fire services and the associated cost. The back and forth is far from productive as the parties are not interested in solving the problem that the country is experiencing which includes dry conditions and the apparent inability to effectively fight the fires that are happening with increasing frequency. Their interest is in gaining votes by making another party look incompetent.

These are the days that give us the evidence we need to assess leadership. Who is a good leader? Who is loud and quick to speak, but has little of substance to say? Who actively listens to other people? Who seeks good counsel and acts on the combination of advice, data, and needs? Who has the ability to generate ideas, not only on their own, but with other people? Who is willing and able to both think and do? Who demonstrates care for the people they lead and on whose behalf they lead? Who is comfortable with being challenged and show that they are capable of accepting critique and taking steps to improve?

When we look at the people on the frontline of politics, there are very few people demonstrating the qualities of a capable and effective leader. There are many who talk, talk, talk. There are many who state their objections to this, that, and the next item. There are many who dress up and take certain postures to appear dominant which people can easily mistake for confidence and/or competence. We see many pretenders—people who take on an acting role without ever managing to become what they want us to see.

Leadership is not a prized position to be won or title to be worn. It is a commitment to set and work toward the achievement of goals, to identify and solve problems without delay, and to work with others for the best outcome for people experiences the greatest vulnerability. The legacy of a leader is not about them, but about the impact they have on systems and outcomes—the actions they take to support other people in achieving goals and creating positive change. Leadership requires self-awareness and commitment to personal development. Leaders need to know that they do not and cannot excel in all areas and they need to have strong teams that include people with a wide range of experiences and skills. They think strategically and guide team members in doing the same. They focus on the greater good, prioritizing it above any benefits they may otherwise be able to access. Great leaders care about people, and that is evident in what they do and the ways they set about their work.

As the next general election draws near, there will be more posturing. There will be more opposition for the sake of opposition. There will be more of various parties talking at one another through the press, accomplishing nothing when there are many opportunities to engage with one another, discussing available options and opportunities that can be created. There will be finger-pointing, name-calling, and mud-slinging. We need not participate in it. We need not give it oxygen. We need not lead them to believe this is an effective way to sway voters. We need to demand true leadership which includes clear positions on issues and detailed, costed plans for taking action on them.

Leadership is not complaining. Leadership is not pointing at the other party. Leadership is not vague disagreement. People who seek support for their leadership must no longer be allowed to hide behind these lazy stunts.

Peace for All

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Pope Leo XIV delivered his first remarks since his appointment from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica. His message focused on peace.

He said, “God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward. We are disciples of Christ, Christ goes before us, and the world needs his light. Humanity needs him like a bridge to reach God and his love. You help us to build bridges with dialogue and encounter so we can all be one people always in peace.”

In his first Sunday address, he called for a ceasefire, noting he is “deeply hurt” by the genocide (though he did not use this appropriate term) in Gaza. He said, “May a ceasefire immediately come into effect. May humanitarian aid be allowed into the civilian population and may all hostages be freed.”

Few people have spoken out about the genocide enacted by Israel against Palestinians since 2023. There is even less conversation about it now, a year and a half later. For some, it is easy to forget the horrors taking place when it is not happening in their own countries or to their own people. As more people are murdered every day, and with no end in sight, it is even more important to speak up and stand on the side of justice. There can be no peace, of any kind, when people fail to stand in solidarity with one another, recognizing the value of human life. Colonisation and its effects are known to us. There is no complication in what is taking place. The continued genocide and silence around it are clear indications of the lack of commitment of world leaders and community leaders to peace and what it really takes to achieve it. It is a travesty to speak of any god, to speak of peace, and to speak of leadership, having nothing to say about the Palestinian right to land and life in Palestine. For those who do not feel “informed” enough about the mass murder of people in order to entirely take their land, there are many resources. Visit palestinianfeministcollective.org, palestinecampaign.org, and bdsmovement.net to get started.