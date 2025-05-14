Another busy hurricane season forecast

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

FORECASTERS are anticipating an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2025, with an early uptick in storm activity expected as early as July.

Colorado State University projects 17 named storms this year, including eight hurricanes, four of which could become major hurricanes. This marks a slight decrease from its 2024 forecast, which included 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

AccuWeather offers a similar outlook, predicting between 13 and 18 named storms, with seven to ten hurricanes and three to five becoming major hurricanes. In contrast, its 2024 forecast projected 20 to 25 named storms, eight to 12 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Atlantic basin experienced 18 named storms in 2024, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

In The Bahamas, acting Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said that storm activity is expected to intensify earlier than in previous years, particularly during July and August. He attributed last year’s relatively delayed start to high concentrations of Saharan dust, which are not expected to pose the same issue this year.

Mr Simmons also noted a broader trend toward increasingly active hurricane seasons.

“We’ve been seeing that a lot, but the amount this year is lower than you know that prediction two three years ago, but we’re still above the average,” he said. “So you know that may excuse me in the next few years, when we re-evaluate our averages, you can see average overall going up. That’s a possibility.”

Concerns over forecasting capabilities were raised following budget cuts to NOAA under the Trump administration. The cuts resulted in the loss of hundreds of staff members, mostly probationary employees, and raised alarms over potential impacts on weather forecasting, particularly during hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.