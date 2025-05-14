Arrest warrants issued for officers absent from inquest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

CORONER Kara Turnquest-Deveaux issued arrest warrants and imposed $5,000 fines on several police officers, including the lead investigator, after they failed to appear in court for the inquest into the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Dino Bain.

The officers were summoned to testify in the case, but their absence forced the court to delay proceedings.

As a result, the five-person jury assembled for the inquest was excused for the day. The coroner informed the court that the matter will now continue on August 11.

Bain was shot and killed by police on Dean Street at 2.30pm on December 28, 2023, one day before his birthday.

The officer implicated in the shooting was present in court and represented by attorney Glendon Rolle.

Bain’s family, who have waited nearly two years for answers, showed visible frustration over the delay.

A vigil was held in his memory at the site of the shooting on the first anniversary of his death.

Attorney K Melvin Munroe represented the Bain family, while Angelo Whitfield is set to marshal the evidence when the inquest resumes.