FNM notes ‘discrepancy’ in GDP growth report, adding that average citizen not feeling benefits

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE Free National Movement (FNM) is casting doubt on recent government-released figures claiming economic growth while also raising broader concerns about whether that growth is reaching ordinary Bahamians.
In a statement released Monday, FNM Member of Parliament J Kwasi Thompson highlighted a $413m “statistical discrepancy” in the national accounts, calling into question the accuracy of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute’s report of 3.4 percent GDP growth for 2024. He said the discrepancy, equivalent to nearly three percent of GDP, merits deeper scrutiny and promised the party would seek further clarification in the coming days.
“This raises important questions about accuracy and accountability,” he said, signalling a potential line of a parliamentary or public inquiry.
Beyond the technical critique, Mr Thompson also sought to reframe the broader economic narrative being put forward by the government, arguing that everyday citizens are not feeling the supposed growth. He pointed to persistent inflation, high grocery prices, unpaid government vendors, and stalled infrastructure projects as signs that life remains difficult for many.
“The average Bahamian doesn’t need a press release to know that things aren’t getting better—they feel it every day,” he said.
He said the benefits of any economic improvement are being concentrated among “a well-connected few” rather than distributed broadly across society.
“The FNM believes in an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” he said.
Comments
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Weii I guess buggs bunny has to say something. What will be said if the Lucayan hotel is sold. Try this it' is sold but the day is the wrong day.
SP 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
FNM Member of Parliament J Kwasi Thompson has a very valid point!
The increased number of suicides and attempted suicides is unquestionable confirmation that the public at large continues to see no end to suffering.
However, things were equally as miserable for the average Bahamians under the former FNM administration, if not worse.
Both governments are well known for totally forgetting the grass roots immediately after winning on election night, focusing on pandering to the more affluent, friends, family, and lovers.
We will never forget the draconian harshness towards the poor, less fortunate, and coconut vendors, by Dr. Minnis during the Covid pandemic, while he allowed the wealthy all sorts of freedoms. Then he was dumb enough to admit his failure by promising to "focus on the poor" during a second term.
Why Dr. Minnis thinks Bahamians would be stupid enough vote for him again now is totally mind boggling.
Poor Bahamians have gotten poorer under both governments and everyday they watch Haitians, Asians, and Latinos, move up the economic ladder into better jobs, housing, and cars.
TalRussell 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
What's most definitely noted! -- Something feels 'strangely' off about the body languages of the RedShirts'Movements' Leader, Michael Pintard, its House of Assembly (HOA) 'seatless' Chairman Dr. Dwyne Sands and the movement's Shirlea constituency House-seated MP Adrian "White Boy" White. -- Like they're speaking in 'different tongues.' -- Yes?
