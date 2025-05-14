FNM notes ‘discrepancy’ in GDP growth report, adding that average citizen not feeling benefits

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Free National Movement (FNM) is casting doubt on recent government-released figures claiming economic growth while also raising broader concerns about whether that growth is reaching ordinary Bahamians.

In a statement released Monday, FNM Member of Parliament J Kwasi Thompson highlighted a $413m “statistical discrepancy” in the national accounts, calling into question the accuracy of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute’s report of 3.4 percent GDP growth for 2024. He said the discrepancy, equivalent to nearly three percent of GDP, merits deeper scrutiny and promised the party would seek further clarification in the coming days.

“This raises important questions about accuracy and accountability,” he said, signalling a potential line of a parliamentary or public inquiry.

Beyond the technical critique, Mr Thompson also sought to reframe the broader economic narrative being put forward by the government, arguing that everyday citizens are not feeling the supposed growth. He pointed to persistent inflation, high grocery prices, unpaid government vendors, and stalled infrastructure projects as signs that life remains difficult for many.

“The average Bahamian doesn’t need a press release to know that things aren’t getting better—they feel it every day,” he said.

He said the benefits of any economic improvement are being concentrated among “a well-connected few” rather than distributed broadly across society.

“The FNM believes in an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” he said.