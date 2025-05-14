Man who died in fall from balcony was student of Bentley University

BENTLEY University in Waltham, Massachusetts, is mourning the loss of senior student Gaurav Jaisingh, who died in a tragic accident during the school’s annual senior trip to The Bahamas.

Jaisingh reportedly fell from a balcony at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort on Sunday night. Emergency responders found him unresponsive; he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

In an official statement, Bentley University said: “This is an enormous tragedy for our community.”

The institution is offering counselling and support services to students and staff.

The incident came just days before Bentley’s undergraduate commencement ceremony, scheduled for Saturday.