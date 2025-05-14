Marine and man accused of sex assault of teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine seaman was granted bail yesterday after being accused, along with an accomplice, of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last month.

Devon Cooper was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

His co-accused, D’John Kirk Bowe, was arraigned on the same charge the previous week.

The alleged offence occurred on April 15 in New Providence. Both men are accused of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with the underaged victim.

Cooper was not required to enter a plea during the arraignment. His case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

He was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties and must wear a monitoring device as a condition of his release.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 6 for possible service of his VBI before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.