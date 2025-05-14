Tributes paid to Androsian Aramina ‘Auntie Bye’ Bain turning 100-year-old

FRIENDS and family have paid tribute to Aramina Bain, who on Monday turned 100 years old.

A celebration will be held on May 24, with a formal dinner at Rozelda M Woodside Primary School in the North Andros community Aramina calls home.

Affectionately known as Auntie Bye, she is a beloved resident of Mastic Point.

In a statement, Juliette Roberts said: “Her stories, shared with a warm smile and the twinkle of nostalgia in her eyes, open a portal to the rich history of North Andros. With an incredible memory and a gift for storytelling, her vivid narratives captivate all who listen, preserving the essence of the past while encouraging younger generations to embrace and honor their heritage.”

At 15, she helped establish the Northern Star Burial Society with Gertrude Simms to support grieving families. Now, 85 years later, it serves as a beacon of hope for many in Mastic Point, North Andros, New Providence, and beyond. As the only living founding member, she has seen it grow from meeting at a home to having a hall, chapel, and over 900 members.

She continued to break new ground as an entrepreneur, becoming the first in her community to introduce the iconic “chicken-in-the-bag” takeout snack restaurant venture that delighted taste buds and paved the way for local food businesses. Her homemade bread became a cherished favorite among neighbours, earning her a reputation as one of the best bakers in North Andros.

She was also a skilled farmer, and a devoted member of Wesley Mt Zion Church.

Auntie Bye has a daughter, Veronica, who has blessed her with nine grandsons. She also now has 20 great-grandchildren.