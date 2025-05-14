Xaria Ingraham named 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism

XARIA Ingraham of Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Academy in Grand Bahama has been named the 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism. The announcement came during the national finals of the Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation on Thursday, May 8, at the Bahamas Harvest Church, West Campus.

Finalists delivered prepared speeches on the theme, “The 3 New S’s of Caribbean Tourism: Smart Technologies, Sustainable Practices, and Social Inclusion.” They also responded to a mystery question during the event.

Ingraham received an all-expense-paid trip to the CTO Youth Congress, a $700 cash prize, and a trophy. Her school was awarded $700 and a floating trophy. Second place went to Malique Campbell of Admiral Ferguson Senior High School/Virtual School in Crooked Island, who earned a $500 cash prize and a trophy. His school received $500 and a plaque. Brazil Roache of St. Anne’s School in New Providence took third place, receiving a $300 cash prize and a trophy, while her school was awarded $300 and a plaque.

Xaria Ingraham succeeds Orlandria Pinder of Central Eleuthera High School, who held the title in 2024.