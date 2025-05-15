Chamber empowers SMEs with training, job fair

A JOB fair and professional training day will be held on Saturday by the Abaco Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held at the newly opened Friends of the Environment campus in Marsh Harbour.

The chamber said in a statement: “This dual-event initiative is designed to support business professionals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and job seekers through targeted training and workforce development opportunities.”

Chamber president Chantelle Sands said: “In alignment with our commitment to workforce development and training, the chamber is focused on empowering upcoming business professionals and the local business community on ways to diversify their businesses and operations, safeguard digital assets, and elevate the quality of services provided across the island.”

The morning session, from 8.30am to 1pm, will feature a professional training workshop. Led by Ian Ferguson, executive director and CEO of the Tourism Development Corporation , the workshop will offer strategies to strengthen customer service delivery and operational performance and how Abaco businesses can tap into new markets and get funding assistance.

Ricardo Saunders, information security and compliance analyst at Cable Bahamas Ltd, will present on cybersecurity. ‘

He said: “We recognise that it is essential for these businesses to understand the risks and responsibilities that with operating in a digital environment. To this end, we are thrilled to provide practical strategies to safeguard business data, protect customer information and build a culture of security awareness across teams.”

The afternoon session, 1.30pm to 5.30pm will open with remarks from the Ministry of Labour, and will feature a job fair. Disney Cruise Line is continuing its partnership with the Abaco Chamber of Commerce. Other participating organizations include Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, and Aliv.

Lunch will be provided, and early registration is encouraged. contact the Abaco Chamber office at 699-3261, 806-1009, or 804-1343, or email info@abacochamber.org.