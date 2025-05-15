Charged with armed robbery stealing $13,000 from a man

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of an armed daylight robbery that netted $13,000 was remanded to prison yesterday following his arraignment in Magistrate’s Court.

Jackson Thompson stood before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs charged with armed robbery in connection with a brazen heist that occurred on Haven Road at around 4pm on May 5.

According to prosecutors, Thompson drove up to a residence in a black Toyota, brandished a firearm, and robbed Harold Louis of $13,000. He allegedly fled the scene heading south.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea and was informed the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court level.

Until then, Thompson will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The VBI is expected to be served on September 2.

Inspector Wilkinson is the prosecutor in the case.