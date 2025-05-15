Cost Right online platform for Freeport to also serve Nassau

AML Foods Limited has announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform for Cost Right Freeport - but after the fire that destroyed the Cost Right building in Nassau, people in New Providence can also make use of the platform for deliveries.

The site, www.costrightfreeport.com, includes the option for in-store pickup or delivery within Freeport.

In light of the closure of their Cost Right Nassau location, the new platform also extends its service to Nassau and the Family Islands. Members on these islands can now order wholesale groceries, general merchandise, appliances, and clothing online, with free delivery to Solomon’s Yamacraw or the Family Island mailboat of their choice in Nassau.

“It was always part of our strategic plan to launch e-commerce for Cost Right Freeport,” said Renea Bastian, vice president of marketing and communications at AML Foods. “However, the loss of our Nassau store made it even more critical to act quickly and provide our loyal members in the capital as well as on the family islands with a way to continue shopping with us. I am incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to expediting this project.”

Gershwin Greene, director of e-commerce at AML Foods Limited, said: “No matter where they live in The Bahamas, our members have access to the same efficient service, wide selection, and quality products they enjoy in-store with the launch of the Freeport E-commerce website.

“The platform accepts all major debit and credit cards, and shopping is currently exclusive to Cost Right members. Existing members can easily start shopping by linking their membership to the platform. To do this, they just need to create an online account using the same email address and phone number associated with their membership. We’re also working on a quick and convenient way for customers to purchase a membership card online and as soon as this is confirmed we will notify customers.”

The new platform includes member pricing consistent with in-store rates; customisable product substitution preferences; real-time order tracking and access to order history; and the ability to schedule orders up to seven days in advance.

“The launch of this new platform reflects AML Foods’ ongoing commitment to enhancing and modernising the shopping experience for our customers across The Bahamas,” added Ms Bastian. She also explained that the company is currently seeking a location in the capital to resume online order fulfillment for Cost Right Nassau. “Until the store that was lost is rebuilt, the Nassau website when reactivated, will offer the top 200-250 Cost Right club items, but the full product assortment will be available on the Freeport e-commerce site.”