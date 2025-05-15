Dames leads agricultural progress in South Andros

By the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute

Agricultural extension officers play a vital role in the nation’s Family Island farming communities. These men and women often bridge the gap between farmers and modern agricultural knowledge, providing access to tools, inputs and best practices and techniques. Their services empower farmers with the skills and resources needed to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience against challenges like climate change, pest infestations, irrigation issues and a lack of supplies.

By offering educational and training opportunities connected to best practices and providing access to new technologies and market insights, extension programmes enhance food security, boost local economies and improve livelihoods. These programmes also foster community development by promoting collaboration, encouraging innovation and addressing unique local needs, ultimately contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of farming communities.

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has a dedicated extension programme in place with officers spread throughout the Family Islands; North and South Andros, Cat Island, Eleuthera and Long Island. The officers who facilitate these programmes are well trained, experienced agriculturalists backed by the full support of the Institute. They work hard to offer dynamic extension services to their communities and their efforts have bolstered the local agriculture sector as they engage the community in meaningful ways.

Frederica Dames is BAMSI’s extension officer in South Andros. She is a daughter of the rich soils of the ‘Big Yard’, and she brings to the table a solid academic background, experience in farming and a passion for people and community. Among her accomplishments, Ms Dames was selected to join the US Department of State’s ExchangeAlumni network in 2024 as part of the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) focused on Climate Smart Agriculture in the Caribbean. In 2023 she was the recipient of the Prime Minister’s Youth Female Farmer of the Year Award during the Agrarian Awards hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture. And she was selected as the Valedictorian of BAMSI’s Class of 2021, graduating with an Associate degree in Agriculture.

Highlighting the dual approach of BAMSI’s initiatives on the South Andros community, Ms Dames said: “BAMSI’s extension services have had an impact on the community of South Andros in two ways. First, through multiple seedling distribution exercises farmers, registered and unregistered, have been introduced to new seed varieties and best varieties for the local climate. Additionally, residents have been introduced to BAMSI programs that would increase their knowledge in areas of special interest. These areas include flats fishing, poultry production, backyard farming, landscaping, hydroponics and aquaponics.”

Educational outreach has also been a priority. BAMSI partnered with local schools to inspire the next generation of agricultural and marine science professionals. “Through collaboration with the guidance department of South Andros High, several students have applied and been accepted to the Flats Fishing Programme. Additionally, in conjunction with two local farms, tours were conducted throughout the year. These tours highlighted the importance of producers in a community food system. Participants included staff and students of Reverend Euthal Rodgers Primary School and Deep Creek Preschool as well as members of the SDA Adventurers Club.”

Providing technical support to farmers and fishers has been another cornerstone of BAMSI’s efforts. “Several farmers were assisted with crop planning and farm design. Additionally, information was given to promote best agriculture practices, including but not limited to mulching for water conservation, proper use and application of fertilisers and pest management,” Ms Dames said.

Increased participation in BAMSI programs has further strengthened the community. “There has been a noticeable increase in community participation. This growth has been driven by continuous advertisement of events and encouragement of residents to become food secure,” she shared.

Ms Dames also pointed out areas for improvement. “I think BAMSI’s extension services in South Andros would benefit from becoming more mobile in 2025. The opportunity to have the extension officers visit farms on a regular basis would give farmers motivation to express their problems and seek solutions. A monthly pop-up market would give extension services, producers, and processors an opportunity of being more visible in the community.”

Despite the progress, challenges unique to rural communities persist. “The main challenge is connecting face to face with farmers on a regular basis,” Ms. Dames said. She noted however, that she is able to leverage technology to address this gap. “We were able to utilize apps to connect with farmers for distribution of information and diagnosis of non-emergent problems.”

While local farmers appreciate the resources that BAMSI offers, a lack of agricultural supplies on the island, such as seeds, fertilisers, feed, plastic mulch and irrigation systems, remains a significant issue.

The seedling programme stood out as a major success for 2024. “Approximately 9,000 seedlings were distributed between March and November 2024,” Ms Dames said. Looking ahead, she envisions an expanded role for extension services in South Andros. “In 2025, I see BAMSI extension services evolving to address the socioeconomic impact of farming, the role of Indigenous knowledge in sustainable agriculture and the incorporation of services that link producers to markets.”

Plans for 2025 also include increasing student enrollment in agriculture and marine science programs, expanding hot pepper production and promoting climate-smart agricultural practices. A community market is also on the horizon to foster stronger connections between producers, processors and consumers.

For Ms Dames, the work of an extension officer is deeply personal. “The future of South Andros motivates me to continue the work that I currently do. It is my hope that the food system in South Andros develops to be self-sustaining.”

Reflecting on lessons learned in 2024, she emphasised the importance of reducing reliance on off-island suppliers. “In 2024, I learned that reliance on off-island suppliers can delay production on the island for weeks or even months. In 2025, I hope to move toward more sustainable practices and encourage farmers to do so as well.”

Through its extension services, BAMSI is not only equipping farmers with tools and knowledge but also fostering a culture of resilience and sustainability. As Ms Dames summed up, success is measured by “the availability and diversity of local produce throughout the year, an increase in the number of farmers (registered or unregistered), and community interest in attending demonstration/distribution exercises”.

Farmers, fishers and residents are encouraged to connect with BAMSI extension officers to learn more about how these services can support their goals. Together, they are shaping a more sustainable future for South Andros.

• To learn more about the BAMSI’s extension services or to connect with Ms Dames – visit www.bamsibahamas.edu.bs or email info@bamsibahamas.com.