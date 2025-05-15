Friends of drowned teen receive grief counselling

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRIEF counselling has been ramped up at Eight Mile Rock High School following the death of 17-year-old student Elvinson Saintilmar, whose drowning last Saturday has left classmates and teachers reeling.

Friends who witnessed the incident are receiving individual counselling, according to school guidance counsellor Tennille Martin, who described Saintilmar as a joyful and deeply loyal student.

“He was such a joyous young man; he greeted me every morning and also in the afternoon, and it was such a pleasure,” Ms Martin said.

“He brought a lot of life to the school, and it is still shocking to many of them because he was the life of the class. He was just always that person.”

Some students, especially those who were with Saintilmar at the time of the drowning, remain visibly affected.

“The ones who still have a little issue are coming in for individual counselling,” said Martin, noting the otherwise subdued atmosphere on campus.

Support for the school community has come from the Grand Bahama Christian Council, Ministry of Education officials, School Psychology Services, and Eight Mile Rock and Freeport counsellors.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that Saintilmar was preparing to graduate in a matter of weeks. In a formal statement, the ministry extended its condolences to his family and highlighted the impact of his loss.

Details from police indicate the drowning occurred around 3.50pm on May 10 off Bayshore Road near the Fish Fry.

Sources say Saintilmar had exited the water but returned for a final swim when he was caught in strong currents. A friend tried to pull him out but lost his grip. A second student was rescued; Saintilmar’s body was later recovered by Leven McIntosh, a bystander who braved the water to help.

Ms Martin noted most students at the school are competent swimmers but expressed hope that swim safety is taken seriously.