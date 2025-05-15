Global Sun shines on the UB Mingoes’ inaugural golf tourney

GLOBAL Sun Integration Management is supporting The University of The Bahamas Mingoes programme’s inaugural Golf Invitational set for this Sunday at The Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar as a bronze-level sponsor.

Global Sun is one of many sponsors assisting in making the inaugural event a success, including title sponsor Leno Corporate Services and gold sponsors Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited (Fidelity), Lightbourn Trading, Blue Marlin, and Tyreflex Star Motors.

The aim of the invitational is to raise funds for the golf programme at the university while also getting community support for the growing programme.

In addition to the multitude of prizes up for grabs, the golfer with a hole-in-one on hole 12 wins a 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-200 sponsored by Tyreflex Star Motors. The tournament is set for a 2pm start on May 18 at Baha Mar’s Royal Blue course and will follow a shot-gun start. Registration is on-going and persons may reach out to UB Athletics, Gina Gonzales-Rolle, tournament organiser or Fred Taylor, UB golf coach.