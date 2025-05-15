Gun and ammo possession gets man two and a half years jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison yesterday after admitting to possessing a gun and 37 rounds of ammunition on Soldier Road last week.

Dinero Munroe, 31, appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and possession of ammunition.

On May 10, Munroe was reportedly found with a silver and black 9mm Taurus G2C pistol and 29 rounds of ammunition. He was later found with an additional eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on May 11.

Munroe pleaded guilty to all charges and accepted the facts presented in his case.

He was sentenced to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and was advised of his right to appeal within seven days.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.