Lewis: Grand Lucayan heads of agreement a positive step forward for Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, now representing the Coalition of Independents (COI) after departing the Free National Movement last month, has cautiously welcomed the government’s progress toward a new hotel agreement for the Grand Lucayan hotel.

However, he emphasised that any Heads of Agreement must prioritise Bahamian interests to avoid repeating past missteps.

“This is a positive step forward for Grand Bahama,” he acknowledged outside the House of Assembly yesterday. Yet, he stressed the importance of fair negotiations that do not disproportionately benefit investors at the expense of Bahamians.

Reflecting on previous deals where investors profited while locals suffered, Mr Lewis expressed hope that the new agreement would close such loopholes. He remains optimistic about the potential benefits for Grand Bahama but insists on thorough scrutiny of the deal’s details.

He also highlighted concerns about the separation of the hotel and airport projects, suggesting that a combined approach would better serve the island’s interests. He questioned the rationale behind treating them as separate entities and emphasised the necessity of a functional airport to support the hotel’s success.

Warning of the consequences if the deal fails, Mr Lewis said another setback would be devastating for Grand Bahama. He expressed a desire for the government’s success in this endeavor, emphasising the need for positive outcomes over political opposition.

While recognising the deal as a starting point for economic recovery, Mr Lewis cautioned against complacency. He called for continued efforts to revitalise the airport, industrial sector, and small businesses, asserting that the hotel deal alone is insufficient to restore comfort to the island.

Looking ahead to the upcoming budget presentation, Mr Lewis expressed hope for initiatives to empower everyday Bahamians, including access to capital through the Sovereign Wealth Fund. He underscored the importance of ensuring that the “small man” is adequately supported in the nation’s economic plans.