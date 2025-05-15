Man convicted of indecent assault of five-year-old son

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a five-year-old boy in 2020, an abuse uncovered when the child’s parents grew suspicious after he kissed his father on the lips.

Jose “Pepe” Thompson was convicted of indecent assault Tuesday before Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt after a jury delivered a 7-2 guilty verdict.

Jurors heard that Thompson had picked up the child, a relative of a family friend, from school and taken him to his home for three consecutive days in November 2020. Thompson reportedly undressed the child, kissed him, and touched his private parts.

During the trial, the child recounted how Thompson instructed him not to tell his parents about the abuse. The boy’s parents only became aware of the situation when he kissed his father on the lips, prompting his mother to question his behaviour and ultimately uncover the molestation.

Upon learning the truth, the boy’s mother described her shock and promptly reached out to the police and medical professionals for assistance. The child, now nine years old, testified that on one occasion, Thompson placed his penis between the boy’s buttocks and later provided him with a towel to clean himself afterwards.

Throughout the proceedings, Thompson maintained his innocence. His wife was present during the trial. Thompson will be remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until sentencing, which is scheduled for July 8.

Prosecutors Terry Archer, Janet Munnings, and Calnan Curry presented the case, while Devard Francis defended the accused.