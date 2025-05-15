Police handcuff John Brown for 81-78 win

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

Dion McPhee came through with the clutch putback with 4.3 seconds left on the clock as the Police Crimestoppers handcuffed the visiting John Brown University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team 81-78.

Last night’s game at the AF Adderley Gymnasium concluded the Golden Eagles’ week-long trip to The Bahamas from Arkansas, but the Crimestoppers were determined not to allow them to go home with the winning hardware.

McPhee, who had four points in the fourth as the Crimestoppers made a gallant comeback, finished the game with 15 points. He said he almost blew the play, but was happy to get the job done.

“I saw my big man (Richard Lowe) going down for a lay-up, but in this game, anything is liable to happen, so I just stuck with it and I was able to stick with it, got the offensive rebound and put it back up to put my team ahead,” he said.

“This was a good exhibition win for us to get ready for the government league. We need to get sharp and tighten up on some things for the government league.”

Garvin Clarke Jr, back home from school, scored a game high 18 points to lead the Police and was named the most valuable player.

Lowe, also home from school, had 12 and Adam Johnson added 11. Dastyn Baker contributed nine.

With the combination he had to work with, Police’s head coach Vernon Stubbs said the Crimestoppers just wanted it more down the stretch with the home court advantage and the crowd cheering for them.

“This was a good team we played, but our guys came ready. We thank God for the victory,” he said. “When you come prepared, you are ready for anything. Defence wins the game and my guys were resilient. That was what won the game.”

For the Golden Eagles, Trae Getting scored 16 points to lead three other players in double figures. Carter Carbonell had 14, LePra George 13 and Jack Ullom chipped in with 10.

Despite the loss, John Brown’s head coach Jason Beschta said he knew it was going to be a battle right to the end.

“After watching the earlier games and seeing so much talent on this island, we knew that we will have to fight hard for this one,” he said. “But what a better way for us to end this trip than for the game to go right down to the wire.”

As the game got underway, Johnson got a couple of block shots and Lowe powered inside for a few baskets, while Clarke Jr came in and knocked some shots to put the Police up at the end of the first quarter.

After trailing in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles connected on the three ball to cut the deficit to one, 28-27. But the Crimestoppers knocked down a couple three-pointers to stay ahead 36-32.

John Brown University went inside and tied the score at 36-36 and a three-pointer to go up 39-36. Despite a three-pointer and a pass from Clarke Jr for a lay-up at the buzzer, the Crimestoppers still trailed 48-47 at the half.

In the first two minutes of the third, Johnson got two consecutive dunks for a 52-52 tie for the Police. The score remained tied for the majority of the period before the Golden Eagles pulled a head 69-65 at the end of the final break.

First minute and half in the fourth, the Police went inside for a 71-70 deficit. With 3:16 left, Lowe drove inside for 78-76 Crimestoppers lead

At the two minute mark, Boaz Camp got a reverse lay up for a 78-78 tie. With 1:00 left, Golden Eagles’ Battle fouled out, but Johnson missed both free throws for the Crimestoppers.

After a couple of missed opportunities on both sides, McPhee got the put back with 4.3 seconds to put the Crimestoppers up 80-78. Clarke Jr then sealed the deal by converting the last of his two charity shots for the final score.

A few other games between local teams were played prior to the nightcap, but those scores were unavailable.



