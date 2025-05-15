Repairs ongoing on North Eleuthera International Aiport’s existing terminal

Immediate repair work is being carried out at the existing terminal of the North Eleuthera International Airport as part of efforts to improve the passenger experience ahead of the construction of a new multi-million-dollar terminal, according to officials.

The current upgrades, expected to wrap up by May 31, 2025, will include roof repairs, expanded check-in and arrivals areas, new restroom facilities, full air conditioning, painting, and mold remediation.

Officials say these repairs are only temporary and are meant to provide short-term relief while the major redevelopment project continues to move forward.