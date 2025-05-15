Sands ‘committed’ to Elizabeth amid St Anne’s seat speculation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FREE National Movement (FNM) chairman Dr Duane Sands reaffirmed his commitment to the Elizabeth constituency yesterday, pushing back against speculation that he is seeking a safer seat –– such as St Anne’s –– ahead of the next general election.

Dr Sands and St Anne’s MP Adrian White dismissed the speculation as politically motivated attempts to stir internal discord within the party.

Both defeats and successes have marked Dr Sands’ political journey in Elizabeth. He narrowly lost a 2010 by-election to the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Ryan Pinder and was again defeated by Mr Pinder in the 2012 general election. In 2017, he won the seat and served as Minister of Health until his resignation in 2020. He lost the seat in 2021 to PLP candidate JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

The speculation surrounding his candidacy in St Anne’s has gained some traction partly because of the constituency’s reputation as a safe seat for the FNM. Positioning the party chairman in a more secure district has been a topic of informal political discussion.

Mr White, however, said he remains confident in securing the party’s nomination for a second term. He succeeded former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette in 2021 and has described himself as deeply committed to the FNM’s vision for the constituency. He believes his track record will earn the continued support of voters.

The recent controversy surrounding his remarks about voter behaviour — specifically describing FNM supporters as “sensible” and noting that Englerston had never voted for the FNM — has drawn criticism. However, he said yesterday that the attention has also sparked public engagement, and he emphasised that his comments were made respectfully and in the spirit of political dialogue.