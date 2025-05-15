Students left sick by fire site stink

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION authorities are weighing an emergency relocation of CH Reeves and RM Bailey students as a noxious odour from the fire-gutted Solomon’s Old Trail and Cost Right site sickens staff.

Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell confirmed to The Tribune that several employees reported feeling ill from the stench, with some even sent home.

“The contingency plan is still in train but the idea is if they need to move to another location, that’s what we’re actually exploring as we speak,” she said yesterday.

With national exams underway, officials are racing to ensure a safe learning environment, including possible shortened school hours.

“We’re moving into the heart of exams and we want to make sure as best as we could that the environment is conducive for the students and staff members who have been complaining,” McCartney-Russell added.

The blaze that obliterated AML Foods’ Solomon’s and Cost Right stores also scorched nearby properties, including the Hyacinth Stuart Building. The company suffered a total loss.

AML Foods vice-president of marketing and communications Renea Bastian said clean-up has been stalled while police and insurers completed investigations. Access to the site was only recently approved.

“A project of this magnitude, we can’t just go in there and dispose of the items,” she said. “We just need to get a permit and those are in process and as soon as we get those, then the work will begin.”

The Ministry of Works must first greenlight the demolition and waste removal.

It’s still unknown whether the lingering odour poses serious health risks.

Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson has told educators to clock out at noon due to growing safety fears, citing provisions in their industrial agreement.

She also alerted the Ministry of Education in writing last week.

Mrs McCartney-Russell said a formal plan of action is expected to be presented to her today, with a decision on next steps likely imminent.