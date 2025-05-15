Tribune Media Group major upgrade to all radio stations brings enhanced quality

The Tribune Media Group has announced a major broadcast upgrade that boosts the reach and quality of all four of its popular radio stations: 100 Jamz, Cool 96 FM, Joy FM, and Y98 FM.

With newly installed transmitters and a modernised antennae system, each station is now delivering enhanced high-definition (HD) sound to listeners across New Providence and throughout the Family Islands.

The strategic upgrade marks a milestone in Tribune Media Group’s mission to deliver bold, reliable, and high-quality radio content to every corner of the country.

“This upgrade is about more than just sound—it’s about access,” said Ollie Ferguson, chief operating officer of Tribune Media Group. “We’re proud to strengthen our connection with listeners across the island by ensuring clearer, more consistent broadcasts. It’s an investment in both technology and the communities we serve.”

While Tribune Media Group has long been a leader in local broadcasting, this enhanced transmission capability reflects a renewed commitment to innovation and reach. The upgrade allows the group’s diverse radio portfolio to be heard in more places with significantly improved clarity—whether it’s the vibrant beats of 100 Jamz, the classic vibes of Cool 96 FM, the inspiration of Joy FM, or the energy of Y98 FM.

Listeners are encouraged to retune and rediscover their favorite stations, now broadcasting stronger than ever.