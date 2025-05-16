Developer promises ‘unique’ destination at Grand Lucayan

By ANNELIA NIXON

A Miami-based developer and the government sighed a heads of agreement to reinvent the Grand Lucayan into “one of the most unique mixed use destination resorts in The Bahamas”.

Concord Wilshire’s president, Nate Sirang, revealed the company’s goal of revitalising the resort at its head of agreement signing, yesterday.

“What we’re creating and developing here is really one powerful economic resort engine with seven different integrated cylinders,” Mr Sirang said. “In short, in order for us to ignite these different seven cylinders, we need to control finance and integrate seven different resort elements. First, a 35-acre cruise ship destination resort open to all cruise lines, local residents and hotel guests. And second, a 25,000 square foot indoor and outdoor poolside Casino. Third, a 350-key branded Hotel Resort and Convention Center. Fourth, 120-unit timeshare, residential resort. And fifth, the conversion of the existing reef golf course to 160 acre Greg Norman championship signature golf course.

“And finally, the seventh element is the integration of this entire village with the Port Lucaya Marketplace, which is owned by BahamaLand Investments and its principal, Mr Peter Hunt, who is also acquiring Port Lucaya Marina Yacht Club Maria and associated uplands, which will also be part of this full integration.”

Greg Norman, who will head the golf course project, said integrating the golf course will be a challenge given the layout of the development. He added that he is excited to flush the marina.

“Our job is easy, but our job is difficult because as you heard, the layout and the vision of the development, we have to be integrated with that in every way, shape or form,” Mr Norman said. “We have to be special. We have to be unique. It has to be playable. It has to test the best players in the world, but it’s got to also test the hackers in the room here. So, we’ve got to balance the golf course, which I’m extremely proud to be able to do. And I look forward to it.

“One of the processes that I’m really, really proud of doing is the water canal that you see being cut through. That is going to flush the marina. And flushing a marina system is critical to the sustainability. We’ve built marinas around the world with golf, and one that I’ve got to mention today is in the Middle East, and we built a marina that was cut into the desert, and it was layered up, if you could, believe it or not. And from there, we developed an ecosystem where the porpoises would come in, fish would come in. The flushing of that Marina was critical to the Red Sea and what was happening. So as you see this evolve here, with the waterway cutting through, that is going to be critical. But it also allows us to open up other opportunities for Steve Sirang and his team to look at other opportunities with potential residential development in that place. So yes, it’s golf, but golf flow with the flushing system also elevates it to another level, and then it also elevates it with the real estate.”

Brian Roche, a gaming magnet, heading the casino side of the development added that employees will be compensated for their loyalty even through the construction of the development.

“As a resort and gaming developers, we’re very focused on selecting only the best operating partners, and that is the same here for Grand Lucayan,” Mr Roche said. “We have thoughtfully planned through this new destination resort, every element is being integrated with a select branding partner to ensure long term stability and growth. However, I want to speak to the real heart of Grand Lucayan, and that is its team members and employees who have been loyal contributors to this resort, many since the very first day that the property opened. We recognised that we couldn’t operate this property without them, and their dedication should be rewarded, and it will be rewarded even through the construction period.

“We’ve developed an employee compensation program to reward team members. This program includes monetary incentives, benefit assistance and job recall when we reopen. We want to be sure that there is the least level of disruption to your lives.

He added: “We have a significant interest to the world of hospitality, cruise lines, hotels, casino brands or who want to affiliate with their worldwide marketing programs to stimulate this whole new world class resort destination. Casinos and gaming must be much more than just a place to place a bet. It must be about the experience of leisure combined with all the other benefits of an integrated resort. While the cruise industry will be driving millions of resort customers by sea, our casino operation will increase guest traveling by air. What is a resort without relevant fun and food beverage, food and beverage. Well, as most destination resorts have, we’ll have our well known operators. What I can say is just walk across the street and go across to the marketplace and have the experience and the flavors and the fun and local fun of our food and beverage operations here in Grand Bahama we’re committed that today’s consumer who wants a local, experiential travel adventure will get the benefit of our local food and beverage operators as well.”

“Within the components of a multi operator resort property, seamless delivery of guest services is paramount to our success, along with the services, is this worldwide market reach that individual operators will bring value to the aggregation of all of their customer base. We’ll leverage our experience in entertainment from Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami, attracting entertainment to further drive new visitors to Grand Bahama. Whether you’re a resort guest, cruise guest, every guest will have access to the Beach Club, Yacht Club, golf course, casino and all resort amenities.”