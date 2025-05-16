Five Bahamians arrested in Acklins in connection with almost $9m in drugs

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FIVE Bahamian men were arrested after authorities found 66 crocus sacks filled with cocaine and marijuana estimated to have a street value of $8.8m near Acklins.

Superintendent Wendy Pearson said the arrests stemmed from a joint operation conducted around 4.05pm on Wednesday. The operation involved Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), the Drug Enforcement Unit, the US Coast Guard, US Air Marine Support, and local police from Acklins and Crooked Island.

Authorities observed a white speedboat near Long Cay, where several men were seen offloading packages onto a truck. The truck was later seen entering a residence, where the same people were observed unloading the packages into a shed.

Superintendent Pearson said local officers were alerted and responded to the residence. There, they found five Bahamian men, aged 25 to 36, and directed them to the shed. In plain view, officers saw multiple crocus sacks, which, upon examination, were found to contain marijuana and cocaine.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to New Providence for further investigation.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman expressed concern about the continued drug trafficking into The Bahamas, especially in the southern islands. He referenced a previous seizure of over 400 kilos of drugs in Grand Bahama and another in December involving a plane crash near Long Cay. He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with US counterparts, which he said helped intercept the drugs before they could reach the streets.