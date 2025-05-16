Former PM says he will vote FNM in Killarney regardless of who runs

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham says he will support the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate in Killarney –– but declined to say whether he believes the party can win the seat without Dr Hubert Minnis.

“I’m a voter down there, and I’ll vote for the FNM,” he told reporters yesterday.

His comments came just days after he urged party supporters to unify and prepare diligently for the next general election.

Speaking during a memorial to former Senate President J Henry Bostwick at FNM headquarters, Mr Ingraham warned party members against assuming victory is guaranteed.

Asked yesterday about those remarks, he said: “I said what I meant and I meant what I said. I have nothing to add to it.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard said he welcomed the former leader’s comments, describing them as sound advice.

“All political organisations would have moments of trials and if we’re working in the best interest of the Bahamian people, we try to find a way to work across any differences because it’s not about us,” Mr Pintard said.

Tensions have intensified within the FNM since Dr Minnis was denied a candidacy for the next general election. Party insiders attribute the move to his refusal to support the current leadership and his absence from recent party meetings.

Dr Minnis called the party’s decision “deeply unfortunate”, accusing the leadership of selectively applying its constitution “for convenience or control”.

He argued that the decision undermined the party’s democratic integrity and raised concerns about its capacity to govern effectively.

Dr Minnis recently told Parliament he looks forward to continuing his representation of Killarney, leaving the possibility of an independent run open.

Asked if a replacement candidate has been selected, Mr Pintard said the party will update the public as decisions are made.