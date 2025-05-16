Ingraham: Bahamian women lack urgency on citizenship inequality

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said a lack of urgency from Bahamian women and indifference from male politicians have allowed the status quo on the country’s discriminatory citizenship laws to persist.

His comment yesterday came three years after he said he expected the Davis administration to change citizenship laws and criminalise marital rape — neither of which the administration has shown an appetite to do.

“The government has its own priorities, and there has been no public pressure of consequence to cause the government to move in one direction or the other,” Mr Ingraham said yesterday. “The women of The Bahamas have not stepped up to the plate, as educated as y’all are, and said we demand our equal rights. No, they haven’t done so, and clearly the men who are in politics are not gonna go out of their way to have you all who are better educated than we are, more prepared than we are, but of course we have this dominant role in public life, so why do you expect these men, unless you push them, to change?”

Children born outside the country to a Bahamian woman and a foreign man are not automatically granted Bahamian citizenship. Bahamian women also lack the same rights as men in securing citizenship for a foreign spouse.

After the Privy Council affirmed in 2023 that people born out of wedlock to Bahamian men are Bahamians at birth regardless of their mother’s nationality, advocates expected the government to address remaining inequalities.

The equality issue has been put to a public vote twice. In 2002, under Mr Ingraham’s leadership, a referendum sought to give Bahamian women the same rights as men to pass on citizenship. It failed, in part due to opposition from the then-Progressive Liberal Party. A second attempt in 2016, under the Christie administration, also failed after a contentious campaign marked by conservative resistance.

Since taking office in 2021, the Davis administration has acknowledged the need for reform. In 2022, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed support for amending the Bahamas Nationality Act to address gender-based disparities. That same year, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the government would introduce legislation to allow men and women equal rights to transmit citizenship in all cases.

But Mr Pinder’s tone has since shifted. Last year, he said buy-in from “the collective” was critical before changes could progress.

The Minnis administration had also pledged to reform citizenship laws but did not follow through.