Man accused of trying to break into home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after being accused of trying to break into a woman’s home on Sands Road.

Craig Ferguson appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on a charge of attempted housebreaking. Prosecutors allege that the incident occurred on May 12.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday by 7pm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 2. Inspector Wilkinson is prosecuting the case.