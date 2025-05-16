Ministry of Education pleads for swift action over stench coming from Solomon’s fire site

THE Ministry of Education has issued an urgent plea for swift remediation from a local commercial entity following a persistent stench that continues to impact two public schools, CH Reeves Junior High and RM Bailey Senior High, prompting potential emergency relocations.

According to the ministry, environmental assessments by both the Department of Environmental Health Services and a private firm confirmed that the odour originates from the site of Solomon’s Old Trail and Cost Right, which recently suffered a total loss in a massive blaze several weeks ago.

The ministry said that while clean-up efforts are pending regulatory approvals, the noxious fumes have adversely affected students, teachers, and staff. In response, education officials are actively preparing contingency measures, including temporarily using nearby churches as alternate learning spaces. Rotational attendance may also be implemented to ease overcrowding.

“We urge the relevant commercial entity to immediately mitigate this environmental hazard,” the ministry stated, emphasising the urgency of preventing further educational disruptions and potential health risks.

Dominique McCartney-Russell, acting Director of Education, earlier confirmed to The Tribune that several employees reported illness due to the stench, with some requiring medical attention and being sent home.

She noted that the ministry is working against the clock, especially as national exams are underway, to ensure safe and conducive environments for learning.

The blaze also damaged adjacent buildings, including the Hyacinth Stuart Building. Renea Bastian, vice president of marketing and communications at AML Foods, which owns the affected site, said that cleanup efforts were delayed by police and insurance investigations.