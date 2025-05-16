Rising basketball star Rhema Collins in town

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

As she prepares to make her transition from the University of Mississippi Lady Rebels to the Florida International University Panthers this fall, female basketball player Rhema Collins said she had to stop home for some good old home cooking.

“Home is always sweet,” said Collins, who returned home on Saturday and will be here until Sunday, May 25. “I missed the weather, I missed my family. I missed everything, so it was good to be back home.

“I’ve been spending time mostly with my newborn nephew, my brothers and everybody. But I’m still trying to get some work in before I go. There’s nothing like being home and having that support.”

Yesterday, Collins was back at work inside the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium where she went through a vigorous training session with coaches Anthony Swaby and Donnie Culmer.

“I’m working on getting it, a lot of shots up, working on my finish so I will be ready when I go to FIU,” said the talented 6-foot, 2 inch forward. “So it’s good to get this workout with coach Swaby and Culmer. They have been there for them and they are still here.”

The 20-year-old Collins, who completed her high school at The Webb School, was on the roster at Ole Miss under Bahamian coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin for the past two seasons. She missed the first seven games of the season due to an injury.

On her return, she appeared in 11 games off the bench, averaging 5.0 minutes per game.

This past season, Collins played in 14 games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, while reaching double figure points in a row, including tallying a career-high 12 points against Tennessee State.

But Collins entered the transfer portal at the end of the season and eventually decided to take her talents to FIU where she will be joined by fellow Bahamian Denika Lightbourne under the supervision of head coach Jesyka Burks-Wiley.

For Collins, an exercise science major, it was “nerve-racking” when she entered the portal with so many people calling her and trying to convince her to stay at Ole Miss.

“Every role was different. I knew mine. Despite what people might see on the outside, I went to every practice, every game and I tried to learn everything I could.

“I was like a sponge and soaking up everything,” Collins admitted.

“But with the help of my family and friends and even coach Yo (McPhee-McCuin), they tried to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

Her mother Angela Collins, who accompanied her at the practice yesterday, concurred with her daughter’s statement.

“I am excited and overjoyed because we had been at Ole Miss for two years, she hadn’t had the playing time to really play,” mother Collins said.

“Not at FIU, she will be having more time to play and the Bahamian public will really get to see what she can do. So we’re all really excited for her.”

As she prepares to head to FIU in Miami, Florida, Collins said she wants to go there and lead by example and show her dominance on the court, especially in the paint.

“I want to go pro (playing professional basketball), so I just want to come in at FIU and lead and dominate,” she stated.

“That’s the plan.”

And to have a fellow Bahamian on the same team with her, Collins said it should make a world of a difference. “I can’t wait. I