Teen charged in All Saints Way fatal shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man has been remanded in custody following his arraignment in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Darante Bullard appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged with murder yesterday. Prosecutors allege that Bullard rode up to a group of men in a yard on All Saints Way, Excellence Estates, around 9pm on May 8 and opened fire.

While most of the men escaped, Ira Paul Grant was shot and killed. Bullard allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with gunshot wounds.

Bullard was not required to enter a plea. His case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was advised to apply for bail through the higher court and will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the service of his VBI on August 7.

He is represented by attorney Alphonso Lewis. Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.