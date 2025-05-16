Timeless appeal of homesteading

By YOLANDA PAWAR

of One Eleuthera Foundation

As society’s dependence on technology accelerates, consumerism intensifies, and the cost of living soars, people are turning back to the land for solutions, sustenance, and solace. Who would’ve imagined that the skills, lessons, and practical “down home” way of life we enjoyed at grandma’s house during the summers of our youth would now be a part of a fast-growing, eco-conscious lifestyle trend called Homesteading?

What we undertook as chores and everyday tasks to help out, like picking fruits, making jams, shelling and drying peas, and tending to and feeding chickens and goats, are now considered core activities of this sustainability-based lifestyle. But in reality, Homesteading was the norm for our grandparents and great-grandparents. It was the way our ancestors lived and thrived, following a sustainable, agrarian lifestyle that relied on and respected the land. Today, those traditions are making a comeback. What was once seen as a relic of the past is now experiencing a revival of renewed interest for people seeking the ultimate balance between a modern life and a mindful existence.

The Homesteading lifestyle is focused on living self-sufficiently and sustainably, or as we like to say, “doing things from scratch”. It involves growing and producing food, making natural health, beauty, and home care products, and in some instances, creating clothing and generating energy from the land or natural sources. The goal is to increase self-reliance and decrease dependence on outside sources for your survival and well-being. Many dedicated homesteaders produce some, if not all, of their food through farming, fishing, hunting, or foraging. It is not uncommon for them to utilise alternative, renewable energy sources and live partially or entirely off the grid. They are generally more mindful of their environmental impact and choose to live and raise their families in a way that minimises resource consumption, while promoting ecological balance and harmony.

It is not a one-size-fits-all concept but rather a spectrum where you define your engagement based on the space or land you occupy, and your personal goals and preferences.

Across demographics and cultures, a growing number of individuals and families are intentionally rediscovering the skills, values, and pace of a simpler, more self-sufficient, and fulfilling life. Some throwback homesteading practices that most Bahamians and people of Caribbean heritage would be familiar with are:

• Gardening and micro-farming: From raised vegetable beds in backyards to container gardens on balconies and windowsill herb trays, you can experience the sheer pride and joy of growing and consuming homegrown vegetables, herbs, and fruits. Another perk of backyard growing that will surprise you is the abundance of your harvest, which can be shared, gifted, and traded with family, neighbours, and friends.

• Raising backyard livestock: If you have the space, consider raising chickens for eggs and keeping bees for honey. Depending on your goals, this can become a profitable side business and be further expanded into small ruminant farming, focusing on goats and sheep for milk and meat production.

• Composting and soil regeneration: Homesteaders generally embrace regenerative practices, and for some, composting is king of the hill. This practice reduces household waste and involves repurposing leftover food, table scraps, and yard waste into a nutrient-rich and valuable soil amendment that can be added to your backyard garden to enrich the soil and enhance plant growth.

• Canning, fermenting, and preserving: Bottled tomatoes, guava jam, and pickled beets - we have all enjoyed one or more of these Bahamian classics. Canning and bottling were far from a fad for our elders, who relied heavily on these practices to preserve food for their families during the months of scarcity or when the sweltering tropical temperatures ended the annual growing season. Today, on many family islands, like Eleuthera and the southernmost islands, you can still find locally bottled tomatoes and deliciously pungent pepper sauces.

• DIY skills and home-based crafts, such as soap-making, sewing, bread-baking, woodworking, and concocting herbal remedies or bush medicine, tend to be part of the modern homesteader’s wheelhouse and represent a return to homemaking.

Homesteading holds a broad and timeless appeal, serving various purposes across different regions. In the UK, the practice is commonly referred to as “smallholding”. Interestingly, in the United States, it’s younger generations—Millennials and Gen Z—who are increasingly embracing this way of life. According to several popular homesteading platforms, a significant number of new homesteaders are under the age of 39. Many are motivated by the desire for career changes or a more self-reliant lifestyle, often blending traditional practices like gardening and animal husbandry with modern conveniences such as remote work. Urban homesteading is also on the rise, as city dwellers adopt sustainable practices—like rooftop gardening, composting, and small-scale food production—while continuing to live and work in urban environments.

Homesteading offers a refreshing alternative—one that empowers individuals to reconnect with the land, gain practical skills, and reclaim a sense of control over their food, lifestyle, and future.

For many families, this lifestyle also delivers financial savings, especially when grocery bills rise and international trade tariffs threaten economic stability and food supply chains. Learning how to bake bread, grow greens, and farm chickens for eggs not only cuts costs but builds resilience, food security, and independence.

Beyond the economic and environmental rewards, homesteading also offers a host of physical and mental health benefits that are increasingly appealing in today’s high-stress world. The physical act of gardening is a form of moderate exercise that improves cardiovascular health, builds strength, and increases flexibility. Tending to animals and working outdoors engages the body in a way that many modern, sedentary lifestyles do not. At the same time, exposure to nature and natural sunlight boosts vitamin D levels, which supports immune function and bone health. It can also be argued that exposure to the soil can increase contact with beneficial microbes, which may strengthen the gut microbiome and, over time, strengthen the gut /blood barrier to reduce inflammation.

The list of mental health benefits is equally extensive. Homesteading practices can offer a therapeutic escape from the stress and demands of life. The simple, satisfying tasks of repetitive sowing, tending, and harvesting can be grounding and fulfilling. Studies show that spending time in nature and engaging in purposeful physical labour can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. There is also a deeply satisfying feeling that comes from growing one’s food and meeting basic needs with one’s efforts.

It can be a restorative practice or, at the very least, an exceedingly beneficial hobby. Whether practiced on a large scale or in a small corner of your backyard, homesteading can offer a holistic lifestyle that prioritises wellness, balance, and a return to the natural wisdom and cycles that sustain us all. It provides a bridge to reconnect with yourself and nature, a valuable resource in today’s overstimulated, hyperconnected, digitally dominated world. In my opinion, there couldn’t be a better time to explore the benefits of returning to the soil and restoring our neighbourhoods into resilient, thriving, small-scale homesteading communities. Are you ready to dig in?